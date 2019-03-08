QPR 1 Brentford 3: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 3-1 west London derby defeat to Brentford.

Liam Kelly 7 - The scoreline could have been worse for QPR without some good saves from Kelly, including a great one-on-one stop from Said Benrahma in the second half.

Angel Rangel 6 - Looks solid enough at right-back, though did find the pace of Brentford's attack a problem on some occasions.

Toni Leistner 5 - Poor performance from the German, who gave the ball away far too easily with some terrible passes and was too slow to cope with the Bees' attackers.

Grant Hall 6 - Great headed goal to get QPR back in the game but let Watkins drift away from him for the first goal.

Ryan Manning 6 - Wasn't as active as he has been down the left hand side.

Geoff Cameron 5 - Offered little in the middle of the park.

Josh Scowen 5 - Was very unlucky to give away a penalty but struggled to impose himself against a strong and quick Brentford side.

Ebere Eze 6 - Mostly kept quiet by the Bees apart from a couple of bright moments, including a good assist for Hall from his corner.

Ilias Chair 5 - Struggled to make an impact and didn't make the most of his opportunities when they came.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 6 - Looked lively when he got the ball but this didn't happen enough.

Nahki Wells 6 - Anonymous for most of the game apart from his headed chance which was well saved. Had very little service and looked like he missed Jordan Hugill alongside him.

Substitutes:

Jan Mlakar 6 - Tried to put himself about and did make QPR look more of an attacking threat.