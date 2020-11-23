QPR boss Warburton felt they deserved three points in Watford draw

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton felt QPR should have had all three points following their performance in their 1-1 draw with Watford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hornets took the lead after just three minutes through Ben Wilmot, but the R’s responded well and got a deserved leveller in the second half from Ilias Chair.

A strong penalty appeal for a pull on Yoann Barbet was waived away late on while Lyndon Dykes had a goal ruled out for handball as Rangers ended the game positively against a side who were aiming to go top of the league.

“I thought after the early set back we recovered well,” Warburton said.

“To lose the first contact and concede such a soft goal was disappointing but the reaction from the players was tremendous, they deserve a lot of credit.

“Ben Foster pulled off some fantastic saves. Dom Ball was unlucky, Macca (Bonne) had a chance at the far post, we worked the ball really well and in the second half Seny (Dieng) didn’t have a save to make.

“We moved the ball with a real purpose and intensity and I thought we looked a good team.”

Asked about the penalty appeal, the R’s chief admitted: “I am at a loss.

You may also want to watch:

“I have to be careful with what I say. I was a bit mystified by more than one decision today, we have one at the set-piece and it is a clear pull back on Yoann and somehow the decision is given for Watford.

“We do feel like we have dropped two points today – we played that well in the second half that we should’ve taken all three.”

Chair scored his third goal of the season after a neat passing move involving Niko Hamalainen and Lyndon Dykes, and Warburton added: “We produced a really well-crafted goal and I am delighted for them.

“I am very pleased with the team’s performance, the way we reacted and a lot of credit goes to the lads.

“We had chances to get the winner and on another day we could have won.”

Rob Dickie missed out due to an ankle injury sustained in training, and Warburton explained: “It is so vitally important to use the squad, a lot of players are facing fatigue and we have to be flexible to overcome it.

“We lost Rob Dickie to an injury and that was a big loss for us, but it’s just the impacts of fatigue.

“Bright (Osayi-Samuel) being back today gave us a big lift, but medically we have to look after him.

“He was playing well and didn’t want to come off but we have two important games coming up this week, so we have to use the squad.”