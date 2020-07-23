Warburton wants QPR to remember West Brom party

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) and West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic after the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns

QPR boss Mark Warbuton asked his players to remember how West Brom celebrated promotion following their 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Ryan Manning and Ebere Eze were on target for the visitors, who finished the Championship season in 13th place after Wigan’s 12-point deduction saw them relegated.

And the point was enough for the Baggies to secure a place in the Premier League behind champions Leed United, which led to a party atmosphere after the final whistle.

Warburton said: “Watching West Brom celebrate on the pitch, it’s going to burn into your soul. I want that.

“The players have been asked and challenged every game, it’s a very high level.

“It was important we came here and showed the appropriate level of commitment. The players deserve a lot of credit.

“We’re happy, teams have come here and if you’re not careful you can get badly hurt. The players have worked hard on the training ground and got the result they deserve to.

“The players deserve enormous credit, we’ve had a big overhaul and if you take Geoff Cameron out we have an average age of 23.

“Eze is a very special player, I’m loath to talk about individuals but he has worked so hard. It’s easy to distract the young players with headlines but I’m delighted in the manner he has dealt with them.”

Manning fired home from 20 yards to open the scoring, but Grady Diangana levelled just before half-time and set up Callum Robinson for the home side’s second goal five minutes after the restart.

Eze’s beautiful finish ensured honours finished even, though, and West Brom boss Bilic added: “It’s at the top (of his achievements). You don’t know how exhausting it was this season. You can’t imagine how proud and happy I am.

“I managed my country (Croatia) for six years and I said no matter which club I manage nothing will compare when you are manager of your national team. I can’t say it’s the same but I feel as proud as I felt then.

“We’ve got work to do but I haven’t thought about it because of this crazy situation. We did a bit of work during the lockdown. Now, not today, not tomorrow or the day after and we’ll see next week.

“What a season – what a league. I know you asked me that and I was very vocal when I said I would always like to manage in the Championship because it’s especially difficult.

“It’s exhausting, it’s demanding, I didn’t enjoy every minute of it, of course, but with a finish like this, the results at the bottom, the Forest situation, it’s unbelievable.

“I thought Brentford would have pressure in today’s game. That shows you how difficult today it is to win a game, Brentford are a beautiful team with a top manager and I love the way they play.

“It’s not easy that’s why I’m very proud of the boys.”