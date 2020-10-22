QPR boss Warburton ‘appalled’ by lapses in concentration in Preston defeat

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre)during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton was appalled by the lapses in concentration which led to the two penalties as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Preston North End.

Scott Sinclair was surrounded by Rangers players before being tripped, while Emil Riis Jakobsen was brought down by Lee Wallace after getting in front of centre-back Rob Dickie.

“After the first 20 minutes I thought we were in control of the game,” Warburton said.

“After 20 minutes I’m thinking ‘if we score now the game’s over’.

“What was really disappointing was that we gave a really soft penalty away and then didn’t respond well to it.

“It was like the wind was out of our sails, our shoulders dropped and we looked a very average team. We stopped doing what we were doing.

“We had five men around him for the first penalty. He shouldn’t even have got in our area. We should just confront him outside our area.

“Then we let in another soft goal. Just head the ball away - but we let it bounce and the guy’s very clever and leaves his leg and goes over. It was an awful second goal.

“We have to learn because the reaction was poor after a really good start.

“We were in control against a good team and let that strong start slip.”