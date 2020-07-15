QPR boss Warburton proud to see players respond to pick up point from Hatters

Luton Town's Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu battles for possession with Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warbuton admitted he was proud by the response of his players in their 1-1 draw at Championship strugglers Luton Town in midweek.

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze takes a shot during to the Sky Bet Championship match against Luton Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze takes a shot during to the Sky Bet Championship match against Luton

Having seen his side slump to a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, Warburton might have feared the worst when the hosts went in front on 19 minutes.

Ryan Manning’s trip on James Bree allowed James Collins to fire home from the penalty spot, with Elliot Lee missing a chance to make it 2-0.

But Ebere Eze forced Simon Sluga to save well before the break and it was all square midway through the second half when Dominic Ball netted his first goal for Rangers after a quick counter attack.

Both sides had chances to win it late on, with Joe Lumley denying Luton’s Dan Potts and Sluga saving well from Ilias Chair.

But after taking only their fourth point from a possible 21 since the delayed 2019-20 season was restart, Warburton said: “It was a much better performance and we’re disappointed not to get all three points.

“It was a soft goal given away, a very soft penalty, but after that I thought it was like a normal QPR team and a much better second half.

“We went 1-0 down again and we didn’t do our jobs as a team. We were much better at the end of the first half, a dominant second half, but we couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.

“We had to respond, that was the most disappointing, frustrating, disheartening display I’ve seen from a team on Saturday.

“We were very clear in our assessment of that, but the players have got professional pride, you saw their response, they were very keen to give a positive reaction.”

The draw left QPR in 16th place and the Hatters in the bottom three with only two games to go, with Luton boss Nathan Jones left disappointed.

“They’re a very difficult side to play against,” said Jones of QPR.

“They had the luxury of some wonderful, wonderful players and were able to experiment being on 53 points.

“They caused us problems in terms of being able to press, so we had to stay solid and make sure we didn’t concede.

“It’s very difficult to come out and be expansive against some real dangerous sides, because if you do, you get punished.”