QPR boss Warburton loves the selfish streak in striker Bonne

Queens Park Rangers' Macauley Bonne (centre) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton loves new signing Macauley Bonne’s selfish streak when it comes to scoring goals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The R’s moved to bring in the former Leyton Orient striker to help bolster their options in attack and he made the dream start with a goal on his debut as he came off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

“We brought Macca for that reason, he’s physically powerful, he has an eye for goal,” Warburton said.

“I love the selfish streak in him as a striker and his enjoyment of scoring goals, and he hasn’t come in to make up numbers, far from it.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re looking forward to him being up top with Lyndon Dykes, up top on his own, coming off the bench to create an impact.

“There is lots of reasons. The games are coming thick and fast now, so whether we play with one or with two, maybe Macca coming off the side to roll inside which he can do comfortably we’ll soon see but we’re delighted to have him on board.”

Bonne, who they brought in from Charlton Athletic, will have plenty of competition to make the starting line-up as QPR moved to reinforce their attacking line-up throughout the transfer window.

“We had to get some in and add some quality, we lost a lot of goals out of the team over the summer, we lost Nakhi Wells earlier on then Jordan Hugill goes and then Ebere Ezen goes,”

“You have to make sure you replace goals, Lyndon (Dykes) and Macauley Bonne have come in from a central attacking position, Albert Adomah, Chris Willock and George Thomas coming in as well, so we’ve got some really good attacking options now.

“We’re going to need all of them in the coming weeks and months for obvious reasons and when a coach looks over his shoulder he wants to see options and I think we have that now.”