Search

Advanced search

QPR boss Warburton laments wasted Hugill chance

PUBLISHED: 09:20 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 03 November 2019

Queens Park Rangers's Manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

Queens Park Rangers's Manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted Jordan Hugill's chance was a missed opportunity for his team in their 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

The hosts dominated for much of the contest but only had a slender lead to show for it through a Tyler Roberts' first-half strike.

The failure to seal a second goal raised the tension inside Elland Road and Rangers missed a glorious chance to capitalise.

Substitute Todd Kane whipped in a cross that picked out Hugill but he planted a header wide and it proved costly as Leeds finally got some breathing space with a late second from Jack Harrison.

Warburton said: "It's a tough place to come and Leeds are a very talented team.

"We probably didn't create enough in the first half. In the second half we started well and at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go we had a big, big chance.

"They're the fine margins at this level. We didn't quite have that belief to really go and get something out of the game."

You may also want to watch:

Leeds started brightly and had an early golden chance to open the scoring only for the unmarked Mateusz Klich to volley over.

Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford also went close before the breakthrough on 39 minutes as Harrison cut in from the left and pulled the ball back to feed Roberts who coolly slotted home his first goal of the season.

QPR offered precious little going forward, but fashioned a rare chance after the restart.

Eberechi Eze was played in by Ryan Manning, but Eze's snapshot was well blocked by a back-tracking Harrison.

Rangers were slowly working their way into the contest and just before the hour they registered a first shot on target but Manning's shot was comfortably dealt with by Kiko Casilla.

Down the other end Roberts wasted a great chance to double his tally when he crashed a shot over the bar after being picked out by Kalvin Phillips.

The hosts thought they had gone 2-0 up just after when Bamford nodded home from Roberts' centre but the flag was immediately raised for offside.

But after Hugill's miss, Leeds finally got some breathing space with a second goal from Harrison.

Harrison played a one-two before bending an effort around Kelly and into the net to seal a well-earned win for the hosts, who moved back to the top of the Championship, above Swansea on goal difference.

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Sadiq Khan gives message of love conquering hate at Kingsbury Temple’s Hindu New Year celebrations

Mayor Sadiq Khan at the Diwali & Hindu New Year Celebrations at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury

Most Read

Two Kingsbury brothel maids among organised crime gang jailed for exploiting women

Maria Jose Carvalho and Anna Paula De Almeida Prudente. Picture: Met Police

Harlesden stabbing: Police appeal for witnesses after knife attack on man, 28

The police cordon at the scene of a stabbing in Mordaunt Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Woman stabbed to death in Harlesden knew the Brent man found dead in Green Park the same day

A forensics officer in Ambleside Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Gold star for SEN teacher as Tina left speechless at top national teaching awards

Tina Murray, an award-winning teacher from Barham Primary. Picture: Jason Andrews

Sadiq Khan gives message of love conquering hate at Kingsbury Temple’s Hindu New Year celebrations

Mayor Sadiq Khan at the Diwali & Hindu New Year Celebrations at Shree Swaminarayan Mandir Kingsbury

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss Warburton laments wasted Hugill chance

Queens Park Rangers's Manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

Southern League: Dorchester Town 1 Harrow 2

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Volunteers needed in Brent for the annual Tesco Food Collection for those in need

Brent volunteers are needed for theTesco Food Collection . Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Championship: Leeds United 2 QPR 0

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

World Cup: England 12 South Africa 32

South Africa's Makazole Mapimpi scores his side's first try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final match at Yokohama Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists