QPR boss Warburton laments wasted Hugill chance

Queens Park Rangers's Manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted Jordan Hugill's chance was a missed opportunity for his team in their 2-0 defeat at Leeds United.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Leeds United's Mateusz Klich battles with Queens Park Rangers's Ryan Manning during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds.

The hosts dominated for much of the contest but only had a slender lead to show for it through a Tyler Roberts' first-half strike.

The failure to seal a second goal raised the tension inside Elland Road and Rangers missed a glorious chance to capitalise.

Substitute Todd Kane whipped in a cross that picked out Hugill but he planted a header wide and it proved costly as Leeds finally got some breathing space with a late second from Jack Harrison.

Warburton said: "It's a tough place to come and Leeds are a very talented team.

"We probably didn't create enough in the first half. In the second half we started well and at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go we had a big, big chance.

"They're the fine margins at this level. We didn't quite have that belief to really go and get something out of the game."

Leeds started brightly and had an early golden chance to open the scoring only for the unmarked Mateusz Klich to volley over.

Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford also went close before the breakthrough on 39 minutes as Harrison cut in from the left and pulled the ball back to feed Roberts who coolly slotted home his first goal of the season.

QPR offered precious little going forward, but fashioned a rare chance after the restart.

Eberechi Eze was played in by Ryan Manning, but Eze's snapshot was well blocked by a back-tracking Harrison.

Rangers were slowly working their way into the contest and just before the hour they registered a first shot on target but Manning's shot was comfortably dealt with by Kiko Casilla.

Down the other end Roberts wasted a great chance to double his tally when he crashed a shot over the bar after being picked out by Kalvin Phillips.

The hosts thought they had gone 2-0 up just after when Bamford nodded home from Roberts' centre but the flag was immediately raised for offside.

But after Hugill's miss, Leeds finally got some breathing space with a second goal from Harrison.

Harrison played a one-two before bending an effort around Kelly and into the net to seal a well-earned win for the hosts, who moved back to the top of the Championship, above Swansea on goal difference.