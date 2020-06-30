Search

Boss Warburton fuming as QPR fall to Fulham to suffer third successive defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:00 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:00 30 June 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR boss Mark Warbuton was left fuming after seeing a fine performance end in defeat against west London rivals Fulham on Tuesday.

Jordan Hugill headed Rangers into a first-minute lead at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, only for Harry Arter to level midway through the first half.

And Cyrus Christie fired home a 75th-minute winner for the promotion-chasing visitors to leave Warburton’s men empty handed for the third successive game since restarting their Championship campaign, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s very clear what my perception will be – we’ve given away three points,” said Warburton.

“It was a very, very strong display – intensity, desire, quality, had to maintain it in the second half, we did that but didn’t get the rewards. There’s one team in it in the second half, we’ve hit the bar and gone close, but we’ve let in two soft goals shot from distance.”

Ryan Manning headed against the woodwork late on for Rangers, who deserved something for their efforts according to Warburton.

“Against a very talented team, I have huge respect for Scott Parker and Fulham, but I don’t see how that has happened,” he said.

“We should have saved both goals, simple as that, and I’m trying to think of when Liam (Kelly) had another save to make.

“When you play like that, the more you play like that, belief’s got to grow.”

Fulham boss Scott Parker was relieved to see his side avoid a third straight loss since the return to playing behind closed doors and paid tribute to QPR.

He said: “The result was the be-all and end-all QPR are a very well-drilled team, we knew coming here was going to be tough and they were very aggressive in that.

“We should real character, definitely. To go a goal down as early as we did was very disappointing, it was poor on our behalf and sloppy.

“But not to drop our heads and be the team to really take it to QPR, get control of the game and have real impetus was pleasing.

“We had to shuffle things around a bit and the result was key, that was evident. I don’t think my team deserved what we’ve got out of the first two games, our performance was exceptional for large parts in those games.

“But you need to show another side to you where you’ve fallen short and the main thing was certainly the result.”

