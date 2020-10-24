Search

QPR boss Warburton draws positives from stalemate

PUBLISHED: 18:54 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 24 October 2020

PA Sport

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton was encouraged by his team’s improved second-half display in their goalless draw with Birmingham but felt they could have been more direct.

Like Birmingham, Rangers have gone six matches without a win and failed to score in their past three.

Warburton’s side were on the back foot for most of the first half but went close to scoring early in the second when Bright Osayi-Samuel’s shot was headed off the line by Blues captain Harlee Dean.

From the resulting right-wing corner by Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes’ header bounced up and clipped the top of the bar.

And Chair had a late chance to break the deadlock but fired wide of the far post after Osayi-Samuel had pulled the ball back for him from the right-hand side.

“It was poor in the first half, if I’m honest,” Warburton said.

You may also want to watch:

“We didn’t move the ball with any real intensity or purpose and we looked a bit lacklustre.

“We didn’t mix it up enough and didn’t deserve anything in the first half.

“The second half was much better and we moved the ball a lot quicker. We created chances in that second half and it was much better from us.

“Birmingham always pose a threat. From set-pieces they’ve got real physicality, so we’re pleased to keep a clean sheet.

“But we must get the ball towards the other end. We were trying to walk the ball into the net - score too perfect a goal.

“Sometimes you just need to flash the ball across, get a nick on it and get something.

“It’s a tough programme of fixtures at the moment. You just rest and then get ready for the next game.”

