Search

Advanced search

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton provides an update on the club's intentions for the January transfer window.

Mark Warburton has ruled out any further signings in the January transfer window but plans to keep young defender Conor Masterson at the club.

The R's have brought in Jack Clarke on loan until the end of the season from Spurs, who made his debut against his former side Leeds in the 1-0 win on Saturday.

But Rangers manager Warburton revealed after the game that no one else is expected to join the club this month.

When asked about whether there will be more activity, he said: "No, not coming in.

"It's been very clear about the financial foundations being built and making sure we're the right side of sustainability and profitability.

"The club are working really hard to do that so it's better to be honest with the fans.

"I'm being asked 'are you bringing in two of these and three of these and are we bringing in that?'. No is the answer.

"If you're bringing anyone in, they have to be better than what we've got and to get better than what we've got is expensive in this window.

"You're much better off keeping your gunpowder dry."

Injuries to Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner had left Rangers looking light in the middle of defence but after starting in the FA Cup against Swansea and coming off the bench against Brentford, central defender Masterson was given his first league start against Leeds.

Warburton had previously spoken of his intention to loan out Masterson in order for him to get more game time but he now admits that is unlikely to happen following his performance against Leeds.

When asked whether Masterson was likely to leave the club this month, Warburton said: "Probably not after that, it's stating the obvious, but probably not.

"He did well against Swansea, did well in the second half at Brentford and deserved to start.

"A lot of thought went into that. Toni Leistner was fit, Ryan Manning was fit and a lot of thought went into whether it was the right thing to play Conor.

"But you saw his response today, he was excellent for a young player.

"He was asked to plug a gap, did really well and you take your chance when they come along, that's football, that's life in general."

Most Read

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Kilburn man forced into rough sleeping as council claim his dusty unrepaired flat is ‘habitable’

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton provides update on chances of QPR signing a central defender

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Rough sleeper who died waiting for an ambulance in ‘wealthy’ Wembley Park sparks review

Heron House, in Wembley Hill Road. Picture :Google

Former QPR striker opens up about his time at the club

Jay Bothroyd celebrates his winner for Queens Park Rangers in an FA Cup replay against West Bromwich Albion in 2013. (pic: David Davies/PA)

Kilburn man forced into rough sleeping as council claim his dusty unrepaired flat is ‘habitable’

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton provides update on chances of QPR signing a central defender

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Warburton plays down need for new centre-back after Brentford loss

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Southern League: Blackfield & Langley 2 Harrow 0

Hafed Al-Droubi of Harrow (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

QPR 1 Leeds 0: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel gets between Leeds United's Liam Cooper (left) and Pablo Hernandez. Picture: PA

Warburton praises his QPR side for ‘winning in ugly fashion’ against Leeds

Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA

QPR 1 Leeds 0 - Wells scores again as Rangers see off second placed Leeds

Queens Park Rangers' Nahki Wells celebrates scoring against Leeds. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists