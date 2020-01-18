Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton provides an update on the club's intentions for the January transfer window.

Mark Warburton has ruled out any further signings in the January transfer window but plans to keep young defender Conor Masterson at the club.

The R's have brought in Jack Clarke on loan until the end of the season from Spurs, who made his debut against his former side Leeds in the 1-0 win on Saturday.

But Rangers manager Warburton revealed after the game that no one else is expected to join the club this month.

When asked about whether there will be more activity, he said: "No, not coming in.

"It's been very clear about the financial foundations being built and making sure we're the right side of sustainability and profitability.

"The club are working really hard to do that so it's better to be honest with the fans.

"I'm being asked 'are you bringing in two of these and three of these and are we bringing in that?'. No is the answer.

"If you're bringing anyone in, they have to be better than what we've got and to get better than what we've got is expensive in this window.

"You're much better off keeping your gunpowder dry."

Injuries to Yoann Barbet and Toni Leistner had left Rangers looking light in the middle of defence but after starting in the FA Cup against Swansea and coming off the bench against Brentford, central defender Masterson was given his first league start against Leeds.

Warburton had previously spoken of his intention to loan out Masterson in order for him to get more game time but he now admits that is unlikely to happen following his performance against Leeds.

When asked whether Masterson was likely to leave the club this month, Warburton said: "Probably not after that, it's stating the obvious, but probably not.

"He did well against Swansea, did well in the second half at Brentford and deserved to start.

"A lot of thought went into that. Toni Leistner was fit, Ryan Manning was fit and a lot of thought went into whether it was the right thing to play Conor.

"But you saw his response today, he was excellent for a young player.

"He was asked to plug a gap, did really well and you take your chance when they come along, that's football, that's life in general."