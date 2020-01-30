Search

QPR boss reveals why Leistner has been allowed to leave on loan

PUBLISHED: 18:56 30 January 2020

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers has been loaned out to FC Koln. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Toni Leistner of Queens Park Rangers has been loaned out to FC Koln. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton explains why defender Toni Leistner has been loaned to FC Koln.

Toni Leistner has joined FC Koln on loan for the remainder of the season because he could not be given assurances over first-team football by R's boss Mark Warburton.

The 29-year-old joined Rangers from FC Union Berlin at the start of the last season but will now spend the remainder of this campaign with the Bundesliga club.

And Warburton admits he could not guarantee Leistner that he would play as regularly as he would like to.

"At this stage of the season Toni wants assurances about first team football and that is something we cannot guarantee any player," Warburton told qpr.co.uk.

"It is about being honest with the players and if any individual is not satisfied or is unhappy we will not stand in their way.

"The form of young Conor Masterson has entitled him to recent first team starts and we will always give opportunities to players, regardless of their age.

"This move gives Toni his opportunity to play every week and we wish him well during his time with FC Koln."

Leistner could make his debut for The Billy Goats this Sunday when they host SC Freiburg at The RheinEnergieStadion.

Elsewhere, Nahki Wells is expected to complete a permanent move to Bristol City from Burnley after he was recalled from his loan spell at QPR.

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen's Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to 'move on'

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Injured man speaks out after Kensal Green hit-and-run driver jailed for eight-and-a-half years

Musa Sopa. Picture: Met Police

