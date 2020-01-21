Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton reveals why this Championship season has been like no other.

Mark Warburton admits that he has not experienced a season like the current one in his managerial career because of the difference between QPR's attacking and defensive records.

The R's have been potent going forward and have scored the second highest number of goals in the Championship this season at 46.

But defensively his team have not been as impressive, conceding 51 which is the joint second most in the division, with bottom club Luton the only side to let in more.

And the former Brentford and Nottingham Forest boss admits he has not had a campaign like this in his managerial career.

When asked about whether he had experienced such extremes before, he said: "No, in truth.

"I think back to Brentford and Forest and we had a good record.

"At Brentford we had the best home record in the division and we were hard to beat and hard to score against.

"But it feels like we've been punished. Every time you make a mistake at the moment the opposition scores and a few people have said that to me."