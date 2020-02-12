Search

R's boss Warburton reacts to goalless draw with Swansea City

PUBLISHED: 10:15 12 February 2020

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers returned to the side against Swansea. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Yoann Barbet of Queens Park Rangers returned to the side against Swansea. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 0-0 Championship draw with Swansea City.

Mark Warburton was left feeling that his side should have picked up more than a point away at play-off chasing Swansea City on Tuesday night.

The R's drew 0-0 with the Swans which put an end to a run of four straight defeats in all competitions but it was also the third game in a row which they have failed to find the net in.

Jordan Hugill went close in the first half when he shot over while the returning Yoann Barbet also stabbed wide at the back post as both sides took a point.

But Warburton believes it should have been more, telling qpr.co.uk: "I am pleased with the point but we do feel we leave here having dropped two.

"You have to be satisfied in the end to come to a venue like this against a very good opponent.

"We got a clean sheet, we threatened and we should have been 2-0 up after ten minutes.

"There were pleasing aspects but we do have a feeling of disappointment in the dressing room that we haven't got all three.

"I thought we looked solid, compact and we worked tirelessly as a team and it was just getting the rewards for so much good work.

"We've had three clear cut chances, we've had 18 shots so it's just a case of us working tirelessly as a team together and it will come.

"We were in control for long periods and dominated in terms of chances."

Hugill, who has scored just once in the last 14 league games, wasted a superb chance to give his side the lead when he lifted the ball over the goal after being played in by Angel Rangel.

Barbet could not find the direction with his effort at the back post following a flick-on before Bright Osayi-Samuel shot straight at the goalkeeper after a one-two with Ebere Eze.

Geoff Cameron's deflected effort flew wide of the target before Swansea saw penalty appeals waved away late on after Andre Ayew went over in the box.

Warburton was pleased to see centre-back Barbet return to the side after missing three months of the season with injury, adding: "He feels like a new signing, he's been out for three months.

"It's very frustrating for him. He had the initial injury then he had a separate injury when he was almost back to full fitness.

"He gives us that natural left-sided balance and Conor Masterson has come in and done well in his absence."

