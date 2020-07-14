QPR boss Warburton wants an angry reaction at Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton is eager to see an angry response from his young side when they take on Luton Town this evening after a poor performance on the weekend.

The R’s will make the trip away to Kenilworth Road this evening (7.45pm) on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in what the boss described as the worst performance since he arrived at the club last summer.

The former Rangers manager knows players deal with things differently but regardless of that wants them to be ready to step up against strugglers Luton.

“I hope so, everyone is different, you have to remember we have a really young squad that are a different generation and I’m saying this very seriously that not everyone reacts the same way,” Warburton told the club website.

“How they show their anger and frustration after as well, I was a miserable whatever you want to call me yesterday (Sunday), not good company to be with but that is how I deal with it and I’m three times the age of the players.

“From my point of view it’s making sure they understand the demands and what is expected of them, the bare minimum and what it takes to play for QPR, and at this level of football as well as how they take the criticism and how they respond.

“Some are quiet, some are more vocal, but the key is at 7.45pm we have to step up against a team that is fighting for their lives and we have to meet what is a very obvious challenge.”

Warburton insists the performance against Wednesday was ‘unacceptable’ and everyone in the squad must learn from it.

“We had a frank debate, you’ll always defend a team or your team when you have some good play, but I think it’s fair to say we know that as a team, as a squad, players and staff we can’t deliver that level of performance.

“It was unacceptable for any QPR team, we never showed the fighting spirit, the application, the desire that is absolutely demanded at this level.

“Quite frankly for me the worst performance that I’ve seen since I’ve been here and the reaction from the players has been a honest debate with them.

“Highlight and analysis on what we can do better, what we have to do better, but you’ve got to be honest as they’re men in the squad and the supporters understand it as well, you can’t fobe them off, you have to be honest at all times.

“I hope very much we come across that way.”