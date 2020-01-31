QPR boss previews home clash with Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses this Saturday's Championship game with Bristol City.

QPR manager Mark Warburton has urged his team to respond to their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn with a good performance against Bristol City.

The Robins go into the game in great form having won their last three Championship games and sit sixth, whlle the R's are 14th.

Nahki Wells, who played his last game for the Hoops in last Friday's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, could line up against the club having joined Lee Johnson's side earlier this week.

And Warburton believes it is an important game for his team, telling qpr.co.uk: "We need a good performance in front of our fans to get three vital points.

"They're a very good Bristol City team, they have their threats and power all over the park.

"But we're a good team, at home and we have to create chances and put the ball away."

Yoann Barbet is back in full training after missing the last three months with injury, while Angel Rangel returned to the bench against Blackburn.

But despite Barbet's return to fitness, Warburton has hinted that he may not go straight back into the starting 11, adding: "It's great to see but we've got to be careful. He's been out for three months and he had a previous re-injury.

"The medical team have done an outstanding job with Yoann, he's worked tirelessly so it's great to see him back with the group.

"Angel's worked hard as well. He's a fantastic professional and has such a great influence on and off the pitch.

"It's great to welcome him back. He wants to be fit and playing and pushing Todd (Kane), who has done well and risen to the challenge."