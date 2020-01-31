Search

Advanced search

QPR boss previews home clash with Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 18:30 31 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses this Saturday's Championship game with Bristol City.

QPR manager Mark Warburton has urged his team to respond to their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn with a good performance against Bristol City.

The Robins go into the game in great form having won their last three Championship games and sit sixth, whlle the R's are 14th.

Nahki Wells, who played his last game for the Hoops in last Friday's FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, could line up against the club having joined Lee Johnson's side earlier this week.

And Warburton believes it is an important game for his team, telling qpr.co.uk: "We need a good performance in front of our fans to get three vital points.

"They're a very good Bristol City team, they have their threats and power all over the park.

"But we're a good team, at home and we have to create chances and put the ball away."

Yoann Barbet is back in full training after missing the last three months with injury, while Angel Rangel returned to the bench against Blackburn.

But despite Barbet's return to fitness, Warburton has hinted that he may not go straight back into the starting 11, adding: "It's great to see but we've got to be careful. He's been out for three months and he had a previous re-injury.

"The medical team have done an outstanding job with Yoann, he's worked tirelessly so it's great to see him back with the group.

"Angel's worked hard as well. He's a fantastic professional and has such a great influence on and off the pitch.

"It's great to welcome him back. He wants to be fit and playing and pushing Todd (Kane), who has done well and risen to the challenge."

Most Read

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Most Read

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in Queen’s Park

Man critical after being shot in Bravington Road, Queen's Park. Picture: Google

Warburton reacts to Wells being recalled as he admits QPR may have to ‘move on’

Nahki Wells while playing for QPR (right) and Nottingham Forest's Albert Adomah. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Meshach Williams murder: Two teenagers found guilty after Harlesden man stabbed to death

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours demand street signs are fixed in Kilburn ahead of the Borough of Culture street party in July

Clea Romeo and Agnes Peyser infront of a broken sign in Kilburn

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR boss previews home clash with Bristol City

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Warburton targeting one more signing but defends club’s decision not to sign Wells

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

QPR miss out on Wells as striker joins Bristol City

Nahki Wells has joined Bristol City. Picture: John Walton/PA

Couple face ‘five intruders’ in dead of night - days after being told of a threat to their lives

Andrew William Coleman with the Threat to Life notice given to him by police. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Meshach Williams killing: Two teenagers jailed for minimum 20 years for ‘senseless’ murder of Harlesden man

Dominic Calder and Mikel Mulqueen guilty of murdering Meshach Williams. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24