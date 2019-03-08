QPR boss Mark Warburton praises youngsters' desire after improved pre-season display

QPR boss Mark Warburton praised the performances of his young players after he watched his side picked up their first win of pre-season, beating Oxford United 2-1.

22-year-old Luke Amos gave his side the lead on 31 minutes when he headed in Ebere Eze's corner and doubled his side's lead two minutes later, scoring another header from a Ryan Manning cross.

Alex Gorrin got a goal back for Oxford on 28 minutes but it wasn't enough for his side.

Warburton was pleased with his team's improved display after a 2-1 loss to Boreham Wood on Tuesday but believes there is still improvement needed when it comes to taking chances.

When asked whether the performance was better, he said: "Absolutely, I think you saw that from the first whistle.

"The ball moved far quicker, there was far more intensity and desire to our play with and without the ball.

"The line was higher, we created chances and there was lots of good things from that game.

"A couple of negatives for me were maybe not taking our chances. We created so many chances, especially in the second half and the boys didn't take their rewards.

"We made a lot of changes after the hour, there was 10 or 12 minute spell where we lost a bit of shape and all credit to them they regained the shape and looked very strong so lots of positives to take from today's game."

Warburton was quick to praise his youngsters for their role in the victory, including the likes of Amos, Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair.

"You can see their hunger and desire, I don't care if they're 17 or 37 if they're good enough and they show the right application and desire to pull on the shirt then you play them," he added.

"The shirts are there to grab, go and take your chance and your opportunity, don't look back with any regrets.

"It's all about those guys taking their chances and we need to add some experience and quality as well."

QPR play Watford at home next Saturday before the Championship season starts the following week away at Stoke City.