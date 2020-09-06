Search

QPR boss disappointed at lack of firepower in Carabao Cup loss

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 September 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton was disappointed at his side’s lack of firepower as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle with a 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted League One side Plymouth Argyle.

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

New Plymouth summer signing Frank Nouble scored a 78th-minute aerial volleyed winner as Argyle bounced back from conceding to Ryan Manning after 68 seconds.

“You want to win every game of football you go into,” Manager Mark Warburton said. “We knew Plymouth would provide a good test at home here, they are a good team. But you have to put the ball into the back of the net.

“We were quick and sharp and you have to put the ball into the back of the net because goals change games. We didn’t do that today.

“I said to the boys our keeper hasn’t had a save to make all afternoon. I thought their keeper was good, made a number of excellent saves but we have to put our chances away.

“You can’t give away a soft goal, lose possession. We got into good areas but didn’t make the most of the chances.

You may also want to watch:

“In the second half we looked dangerous and I can’t think of a save our keeper has had to make.

“You don’t want to let any goals in, it’s as simple as that. I appreciate we were missing some players but we had more than enough to win a game of football.

“Tom Carroll is a vastly experienced Premier League player, who has had some frustrating injuries, but he is now back fit and strong and we’re delighted to have him join the squad.”

QPR will be desperate to improve their fortunes as they start the new Championship season at home to Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The R’s will welcome Sabri Lamouchi’s men to the Kiryan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday for the first fixture of the 2020/21 league season.

They know it will be a tricky test with Forest having such an impressive season last time out although they have since lost Matty Cash who has been sold to Premier League side Aston Villa.

Forest also much like QPR crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle with a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley.

It will then be a trip away to newly-promoted Coventry City for their first away fixture of the new season on Friday, September 18.

