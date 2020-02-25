QPR boss Warburton pinpoints Derby County threat ahead of tonight's clash

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton previews tonight's Championship clash with Derby County.

R's boss Mark Warburton highlighted the impact that Wayne Rooney has had on Derby County ahead of tonight's Championship clash.

Former England captain Rooney joined the Rams in January and has gone on to score three goals and notch two assists in his nine league games so far.

And Warburton believes the 34-year-old is one of a number of quality players that their next opponent's possess.

"Wayne Rooney is definitely having an impact and he would do because he is a world-class player, one of England's greatest," Warburton told qpr.co.uk.

"They have also got the likes of (Tom) Lawrence and (Martyn) Waghorn, who we know well. They have quality all over the pitch and what we have to do is recognise it and respect it.

"We have to understand how we can impose ourselves on the game, how we can impact them in a positive way. We are at home and we know that we are a good team; we can create chances and score goals."

Derby go into the game having lost just two of the last 11 games in the league, while Rangers are unbeaten in the last three.

Warburton has no fresh injury concerns but may opt to rotate the squad following a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.