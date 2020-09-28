QPR boss Warburton reveals why he left Joe Lumley out

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

QPR manager Mark Warburton revealed he left out Joe Lumley because of doubts over the goalkeeper’s future as they drew 1-1 with Middlesborough thanks to an equaliser from Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Lumley watched from the stands alongside Ryan Manning as the contracts of both players expire next year and the latter has rejected offers of a new deal and Swiss keeper Seny Dieng was brought in for his Rangers debut and impressed.

Warburton said: “It’s down to contracts. We’ve got players at different stages with their contract 1/8 talks 3/8 and my squad reflected that.

“Players can get distracted by different things. I’ve got to pick the right squad and that was the right squad for today.

“I was very impressed with Seny. I thought he had presence, his handling was good, he did well under pressure and his distribution is obviously good - he can throw it and release it.

“I thought he reassured the back four as well. He must be really pleased with his contribution.

“I’ve got to pick what is right at the time and do what’s best for the club. Seny was my choice and I was very pleased with him.”

QPR will now make the trip up north to Sheffield Wednesday for their next Championship clash.