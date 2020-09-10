Search

Eze one of the most talented youngsters in the country insists QPR boss

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 September 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has lauded Ebere Eze as one of the most talented youngsters in the country and insists his former player will get Crystal Palace fans on the edge of their seats.

Eze, who scored 14 goals in 46 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for QPR last season, joined Palace for a reported £20 million and signed a five-year-deal.

His former boss says the deal worked for all parties and believes Eze’s can reach the highest level.

“I think Palace fans are going to witness one of the most talented young players in the country, that’s what I honestly believe,” Warburton said.

“I think they’re getting a player that is going to improve, has loads of development potential left in him, has a passion for the game and a real enjoyment for being a good player.

“For me I have no doubt that he can go to play at the highest level so for me it’s simply a very boring cliché when I say I wish him well but wish I still had him.

“It was a deal where every party has come out smiling, Ebz has got his move to the Premier League, QPR and Palace both got value.

“The way he conducts himself on and off the pitch he deserves a lot of credit, the way he talks, and I’m just very impressed by the young guy who is wise and mature beyond his years.

“If you’re a Crystal Palace, as I’m sure the QPR fans will tell you, you’re going to enjoy a very talented players who I’m sure will get you off your seats.”

