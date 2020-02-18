Search

'It was never a 4-0 game' - Warburton offers thoughts on upcoming Nottingham Forest test

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton previews the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

QPR will be hoping to make amends for their result against Nottingham Forest earlier this season when they travel to the City Ground on Saturday.

Mark Warburton takes his R's side to one of his former clubs having picked up a 4-2 win against Stoke City on Saturday but Rangers suffered a dismal 4-0 defeat at home to Forest back in November.

After going 1-0 down to Tobias Figueiredo's goal, Lee Wallace saw red five minutes into the second half before Sabri Lamouchi's side grabbed three late goals to condemn QPR to their heaviest defeat of the season.

But reflecting on that game, Warburton believes the result flattered the fifth-placed side but knows it will be another difficult challenge.

"That was never a 4-0 game, there were three late goals etc. and it was never that type of game," he said.

"Nottingham Forest sat in that night and they were very, very hard to break down.

"They let us have the ball and looked to counter on us and in a way Stoke were very similar.

"Forest are a very talented team and in a strong position.

"They're at home, they'll be expecting three points but you've seen that we can be a very good team ourselves.

"We have to go there, prepare well, know what we face and step up to hopefully get the right result."

Forest go into the game having snatched a 2-2 draw at league leaders West Brom on Saturday but lost their last home game 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.

The R's will then take on Derby County at home on Tuesday, a side they drew 1-1 with earlier this season.

Rangers currently find themselves 16th in the Championship, 11 points above the relegation zone and also off the play-off spots.

And Warburton has urged his side not to get ahead of themselves, adding: "All we can do is concentrate on the next game.

"In this division if you lose three or four you can be in a relegation fight.

"But if you win three or four you can be in the top eight or ten. That's how this league works.

"All you have to concentrate on is the next game. If you start looking beyond that you're in trouble and for us that's Nottingham Forest.

"It's a tough division. We are a young team, a young squad but hopefully the fans will enjoy it."

