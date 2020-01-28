Search

R's boss offers thoughts ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses his side's upcoming game against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Mark Warburton believes his QPR side are in for a 'tough' trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers because of their upcoming opponent's home record.

Rovers have only lost twice at home all season and go into the game off the back of a week-long break due to no FA Cup action.

Both team's last games came against Sheffield Wednesday, with Blackburn beating them 5-0 at Hillsborough while Rangers are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 FA Cup defeat.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk, Warburton said: "It's a vitally important league game against a very good opponent.

"It's a tough place to go and they have a very good home record.

"They've got real talent, they've been going with (Adam) Armstrong and (Sam) Gallagher. They've got Danny Graham on the bench and obviously (Bradley) Dack was a big loss to them.

"But all credit to Tony (Mowbray) and the squad, they've adapted to losing a player of that quality but they have experience in (Stewart) Downing and (Bradkey) Johnson.

"It's a tough place to go but we're a very good team ourselves.

"We've got 18 games to go and we know what we want to achieve and it's up to us now.

"The ball is in our court. I've got no doubt about the quality of the dressing room."

