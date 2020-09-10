Bright Osayi-Samuel still part of QPR boss Warburton’s plan for Nottingham Forest clash

West Bromwich Albion's Filip Krovinovic (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has revealed youngster Bright Osayi-Samuel is still part of his plans for the Championship season opener with Nottingham Forest.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a whole host of clubs in recent weeks including Crystal Palace and Celtic more recently but the boss says he is preparing as normal.

The R’s will welcome Forest to Loftus Road on Saturday for the first league fixture of the new season.

“Bright is a QPR player, he has trained very well this week, I read some of the media columns and just laugh.

“Bright Osayi-Samuel rules himself out for the weekend, really? It’s just media and speculation, it sells a line and a story.

“We’ve got a tight squad, Bright is an important player, and I’m looking forward to him performing on the weekend.”

He added: “They’ve trained well, we’ve had a good week, it’s a tight squad. One or two of the younger ones got some time in an under-23s game which was very beneficial.

“In general we trained well, it’s the start of a league campaign so we’re looking forward to it, excited, it’s going to be a tough test. That’s all part and parcel of the league programme.”

The former Brentford manager is respectful of their opponents and knows they will have pressure on them to push for promotion this season especially after their transfer business.

“They’ve got a vast and depth squad with the likes of Miguel Angel Guerrero, Luke Freeman a player we all know very well, the young defender from PSG that they’ve bought, Jack Colback they’ve brought in, they’ve got Lewis Grabban and they’ve brought Lyle Taylor in, you could keep on going.

“We know we have a very tough opening fixture, but we have our own squad with a lot of quality running through it, and we’ve worked hard and now looking forward to the challenge.

“Lyle Taylor was eagerly sort after by a lot of clubs, Luke Freeman ex-Premier League and QPR player, Guerrero a 30 odd goal scorer Olympiakos, Jack Colback from Newcastle.

“Yes, they lost Matty Cash but they still have guys to fill in there.

“It’s the first game of the season, so I’m sure every manager is still trying to find the right formula and line-up, so hopefully we can have a good day and see where it takes us.”

Warburton felt his side lacked firepower in their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Plymouth Argyle last weekend but is not overly concerned heading into the weekend.

“On another day you’d hope we score five. If as a team we’re creating high quality chances I’m not overly concerned, of course you never want to lose a game, but as long as we create the chances I’m ok.

“Our movement could be better, our finishing will be better, but Lyndon Dykes will come back, George Thomas will come back, and the players that played Saturday will get there goals in weeks to come.”