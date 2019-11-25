'I left there very angry' - QPR boss Warburton on former club Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton speaks about his former club Nottingham Forest ahead of their Championship clash on Wednesday.

Mark Warburton admits he left former club Nottingham Forest feeling "very angry" after being sacked as manager in December 2017, as he prepares to take on his old club.

QPR host high-flying Forest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation on Wednesday night looking to put an end to a run of five league games without a win.

The R's were beaten 2-1 away at rivals Fulham on Friday after a double from Aboubakar Kamara, despite taking an early lead.

Forest currently sit fifth in the Championship table having drawn 0-0 with Bristol City in their last outing.

Speaking after the defeat to Fulham, Warburton said: "I left there very angry.

"We hit every KPI. Reduce the average age of the squad, we did, reduce the size of the squad, we did, finish mid-table and we were 12th.

"At the end of the day it's his club so you can't argue with it, you just learn from it, so I left there angry.

"We don't get five points for beating Forest, it's three points, it's the next game.

"They're a very good team, they've made a strong start to the season.

"We prepare well, we respect them like we did Fulham.

"It's not about me, it's about the players, the supporters. My job is to prepare the players to put in a performance that the supporters enjoy and to go and get three points."