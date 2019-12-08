Search

Warburton insists Eze will only be allowed to leave 'on QPR's terms'

PUBLISHED: 15:02 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 08 December 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Eberechi Eze (right) and Derby County's Morgan Whittaker. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses the future of Ebere Eze.

Mark Warburton insists that Ebere Eze will only be allowed to leave QPR in January on terms which are right for the club.

The 21-year-old scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season against Preston in a 2-0 win on Saturday and he has recently been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur.

But although Warburton accepts that he has a price, the QPR boss believes any decision taken will be for the good of the club.

"Every player in the world has got a price," he said.

"January will be interesting. If we try and buy a player for £1 million they will want two.

"Likewise if we sell one of our own players it will be on QPR's terms.

"Les, Lee and the board will do whataver they think is best and I guarantee it will be for the good of QPR.

"He's a very talanted boy. He's working and learning every single day and long may that continue."

