Warburton identifies striker threat ahead of Birmingham test

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Derby. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses the upcoming Championship game with Birmingham City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Warburton has urged his QPR side to deal with the challenge of Birmingham's front two when the sides face each other at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

Rangers made it back-to-back home wins on Tuesday night with a 2-1 triumph over Derby County and are now unbeaten in the last four Championship games.

The Blues, meanwhile, drew 0-0 with Millwall at The Den on Wednesday evening as their unbeaten run extended to 12 games.

And Warburton believes his side must be ready for the challenge of strikers Lucas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan, who both scored in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

"I'm expecting another tough test in (Lucas) Jutkiewicz and (Scott) Hogan," he said.

"Hogan is a boy I know very well, we (Brentford) bought Scott from Rochdale. I know he's a very, very good finisher.

"He's had two cruciate injuries and has suffered with that but don't ever doubt his talent.

"Jutkiewicz is a great technical player and they've got (Ivan) Šunjic in midfield.

"We know we face another very tough opponent but we now move to 46 points. If we can get the right performance and the right result on Saturday we're then up to 49 points."

QPR prevailed when the two sides met earlier this season, picking up a 2-0 win at St Andrews thanks to goals from Grant Hall and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Birmingham sit one place behind but level on points with QPR on 46, nine points clear of the relegation places.

But Warburton insists the focus remains on getting safe before they can start to think about anything else.

He added: "It's always that first 50 points. Every coach will say 'get your 50 points, retain your Championship status and then build'.

"If we can do that with 10 games to go then we'll give it a shot.

"We're a good team, we've got some tough games coming up but give yourself a good chance."