R's boss Warburton gives his verdict on home victory over Derby

Derby County's Wayne Rooney is brought down by Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives his verdict on the 2-1 home win over Derby County.

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Derby. Picture: PA Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game against Derby. Picture: PA

Mark Warburton admits that his QPR side rode their luck at times in the 2-1 home win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Grant Hall's superb first-time finish handed Rangers the lead but the scores were level at the break as Martyn Waghorn rose high from a corner to head home.

But Ebere Eze intercepted Wayne Rooney's pass before charging forward and playing in substitute Ilias Chair to smash home a 75th minute winner.

Derby missed several good opportunities to equalise late on, including a Waghorn strike which flew wide from inside the box but Warburton believes his side deserved the victory.

"We've had games this season where we haven't got the rewards and tonight we rode our luck," he said after the game.

"I felt in the last five or ten minutes we were too deep but I think we deserved it tonight.

"We did ride our luck but it's a vital three points for us.

"Again Pughy (Marc Pugh) did really well. He put in a great shift on Saturday and another big shift tonight.

"Jack Clarke added some energy on the right hand side to give Jordan (Hugill) a small breather.

"Ilias (Chair) came on and got on the ball and was brave.

"We go in at half-time 1-1 but all credit to the players. There's no disappointment or heads down.

"They responded. We stepped up the tempo and I felt we deserved to win the game."

Chair came off the bench to grab his fourth of the season as he powered the ball past Ben Hamer from close range.

Warburton praised the quality of the goal but was disappointed with the equaliser his side conceded.

He added: "It was a really good goal and I'm delighted to get an end result from that.

"We work hard on various patterns and they worked really hard there for that so I'm delighted.

"But (late on) we dropped deep and the goal we gave away we can't give away in the middle of our six-yard box.

"We've done a lot of work on that in being better and that was a soft goal from being 1-0 up and dominant and should be two or three up.

"Derby are a very good team. There's a lot of quality and we knew that.

"They're going to cause you problems but we felt that our attacking prowess could hurt them as well and that proved to be the case."