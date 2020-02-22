R's boss Warburton gives his verdict on 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses his side's 0-0 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest.

Mark Warburton believes his QPR side were deserving of their point against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

The R's boss returned to his old club to deliver a slight blow to their Sky Bet Championship promotion hopes, as his Rangers side held out for a point in a 0-0 draw.

Forest missed some good opportunities, particularly during a first half when they also had a Joe Worrall header ruled out when it was judged that the ball had been moving when Joe Lolley delivered the decisive corner.

Warburton, who managed Forest for nine months in 2017, admitted that it had meant more to see his side produce a gritty display against his former club.

"Obviously it means a bit more. When you have managed a great club like Forest you want your team to come here and do well, it is as simple as that," said Warburton.

"Forest are battling hard, they are pushing hard. We had to stand up as a team and we did.

"I thought we showed them too much respect in the first 20 minutes.

"But we had two big chances in the game and I am delighted with the players, because the point was well deserved. Forest are a very, very talented team.

"They would have fancied moving up the table if they could pick up three points today, because of the other results. But we did a good job against them.

"The wind was a lot stronger than the fans might have realised. It was more in our favour in the second half and you saw the impact of that. We were penned in by it in the first half.

"This is the Championship. You see Barnsley win at Fulham and few people are surprised by these results.

"That is this division. You have to stand up and produce your best, because if you don't you will get hurt, regardless of the opposition.

"For the disallowed goal, the ball was moving. I am sure Sabri will have been raging about it, but you have to abide by the rules and the rules state that the goal should be disallowed."