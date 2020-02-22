Search

Advanced search

R's boss Warburton gives his verdict on 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

PUBLISHED: 21:22 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:22 22 February 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton discusses his side's 0-0 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest.

Mark Warburton believes his QPR side were deserving of their point against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday.

The R's boss returned to his old club to deliver a slight blow to their Sky Bet Championship promotion hopes, as his Rangers side held out for a point in a 0-0 draw.

Forest missed some good opportunities, particularly during a first half when they also had a Joe Worrall header ruled out when it was judged that the ball had been moving when Joe Lolley delivered the decisive corner.

Warburton, who managed Forest for nine months in 2017, admitted that it had meant more to see his side produce a gritty display against his former club.

"Obviously it means a bit more. When you have managed a great club like Forest you want your team to come here and do well, it is as simple as that," said Warburton.

"Forest are battling hard, they are pushing hard. We had to stand up as a team and we did.

"I thought we showed them too much respect in the first 20 minutes.

"But we had two big chances in the game and I am delighted with the players, because the point was well deserved. Forest are a very, very talented team.

"They would have fancied moving up the table if they could pick up three points today, because of the other results. But we did a good job against them.

"The wind was a lot stronger than the fans might have realised. It was more in our favour in the second half and you saw the impact of that. We were penned in by it in the first half.

"This is the Championship. You see Barnsley win at Fulham and few people are surprised by these results.

"That is this division. You have to stand up and produce your best, because if you don't you will get hurt, regardless of the opposition.

"For the disallowed goal, the ball was moving. I am sure Sabri will have been raging about it, but you have to abide by the rules and the rules state that the goal should be disallowed."

Most Read

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Former Colindale school pupils invited to ‘take over’ Kensal Green pub for 1980s style reunion

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of ‘boost’ but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA

Most Read

Man dies on a Cricklewood street after being found with a neck injury

A man has died after being found with a neck injury in Anson Road. Picture: David Nathan

Brent and Barnet CCG chiefs vote to close Cricklewood GP Health Centre

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre. Picture: Cllr Lia Colacicco

Queen’s Park shooting: Maida Vale man dies from wounds

Eraj Seifi, 46. Picture: Met Police

Former Colindale school pupils invited to ‘take over’ Kensal Green pub for 1980s style reunion

Fiona Mohan and the class of '83. Picture: Fiona Mohan

Former QPR ace Parker believes club is in need of ‘boost’ but praises decision not to sign Wells

Sheffield Wednesday's Trevor Francis (l) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Paul Parker (r). Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

R’s boss Warburton gives his verdict on 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Nottingham Forest 0 QPR 0 - Warburton picks up point on return to former club

Nottingham Forest's Joe Lolley and QPR's Ebere Eze during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham.

Damilola Taylor’s killer back behind bars after injuring police officer in hit-and-run

Ricky Johnson. Picture: Met Police

Opinion: Love Where You Live!

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt. wants to stop the illegal rubbish dumping and vandalism.

Family appeals for Queen’s Park mum who has been missing for seven years

Lisa Pour has been missing from Willesden Green for seven years. PIcture: Met Police
Drive 24