'Why wouldn't you be up for it?' - Warburton braced for 'tough' Friday night FA Cup test

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton says his QPR side will be braced for a difficult FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Rangers welcome Garry Monk's side to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will be looking for an immediate response after being hammered 5-0 away at Blackburn Rovers in their last outing.

The two sides have already met once this season when the R's picked up a 2-1 win at Hillsborough thanks to a double from Jordan Hugill.

And the Rangers boss insists his team will be doing everything they can to extend their run in the cup, though he hinted that he may make changes to the starting line-up.

"The FA Cup for me is a magnificent tournament so I want to be in the hat," he said.

"That's where I want to be and I'm sure Garry is exactly the same.

"We know what we face, they've lost one or two but they've got a very talented squad superbly managed by Garry and they will be a really tough task.

"Again we're at home on Friday night in the FA Cup and have the chance to go in the hat so why would you not want to be up for the game?

"You have to look after your squad, the league is so demanding in terms of the fixtures and the pressure it puts on players.

"You have to make sure you respond accordingly but I want to win that game on Friday night.

"There's the chance for the supporters to get a glamour tie in the fifth round and you're only so many games away from Wembley so why not?"

Toni Leistner will be hoping for a return to first-team action after making it onto the bench against Leeds following a hamstring injury.

Yoann Barbet is also pushing for a comeback after missing the last three months with injury.

Hugill missed out against Leeds with a knock but if passed fit could go straight back into the side having bagged twice in QPR's 5-1 third round win over Swansea City.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at Premier League Brighton in their third-round tie.

Rangers then return to league action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.