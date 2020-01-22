Search

Advanced search

'Why wouldn't you be up for it?' - Warburton braced for 'tough' Friday night FA Cup test

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Mark Warburton says his QPR side will be braced for a difficult FA Cup fourth round tie against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Leeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PALeeds United's Ben White (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos battle for the ball. Picture: PA

Rangers welcome Garry Monk's side to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium off the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday.

Wednesday, meanwhile, will be looking for an immediate response after being hammered 5-0 away at Blackburn Rovers in their last outing.

The two sides have already met once this season when the R's picked up a 2-1 win at Hillsborough thanks to a double from Jordan Hugill.

And the Rangers boss insists his team will be doing everything they can to extend their run in the cup, though he hinted that he may make changes to the starting line-up.

"The FA Cup for me is a magnificent tournament so I want to be in the hat," he said.

"That's where I want to be and I'm sure Garry is exactly the same.

"We know what we face, they've lost one or two but they've got a very talented squad superbly managed by Garry and they will be a really tough task.

You may also want to watch:

"Again we're at home on Friday night in the FA Cup and have the chance to go in the hat so why would you not want to be up for the game?

"You have to look after your squad, the league is so demanding in terms of the fixtures and the pressure it puts on players.

"You have to make sure you respond accordingly but I want to win that game on Friday night.

"There's the chance for the supporters to get a glamour tie in the fifth round and you're only so many games away from Wembley so why not?"

Toni Leistner will be hoping for a return to first-team action after making it onto the bench against Leeds following a hamstring injury.

Yoann Barbet is also pushing for a comeback after missing the last three months with injury.

Hugill missed out against Leeds with a knock but if passed fit could go straight back into the side having bagged twice in QPR's 5-1 third round win over Swansea City.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at Premier League Brighton in their third-round tie.

Rangers then return to league action on Tuesday night when they travel to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Fraud complaints over high-end furniture seller that shut down overnight

The Brent Cross branch of Dogtas Exclusive, as it looked in early 2019. Picture: Google Streetview

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Warburton reveals why he has never experienced a season like this one

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

‘Why wouldn’t you be up for it?’ - Warburton braced for ‘tough’ Friday night FA Cup test

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Middlesex Women’s Dattani in London Spirit squad for The Hundred

Middlesex Women's Naomi Dattani during the MCC Women's Day match at Lord's Cricket Ground, London (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Baker says Harrow Borough must hit back straight away after unbeaten run ends

Action from Harrow's clash with Wimborne Town earlier this season (pic Daniel Gravis/Gravis Visuals)

Two ‘cunning’ Queensbury thieves who preyed on the elderly on London buses sentenced at Harrow Crown Court

Queensbury thieves Kristian Dolinski and David Glowacki. Picture: Met Police

Wembley siblings win Gold at the China-UK International Music Festival

Veer and Prerna Thakkar. Picture: Anita Thakkar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists