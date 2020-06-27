QPR boss Warburton left frustrated by latest loss

A general view of the action between Charlton and QPR in front of cardboard cut outs of fans at The Valley PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton was left frustrated by the lack of clear-cut chances created by his side in their 1-0 defeat at Charlton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Darren Pratley’s 12th-minute header earned the home side the derby spoils at The Valley, to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

And it consigned QPR to a second successive defeat since the delayed 2019-20 season was restarted, following a home reverse against lowly Barnsley.

Warburton said: “In the second half we dominated for long, long periods, but you have to test their goalkeeper and put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have seven games to go – tough games – and we want to show what we’re about.

“We’ve had two 1-0s, today was a much better performance but still we leave with no points.”

Ebere Eze curled a shot just wide on 10 minutes, blazed another off-target and forced Dillon Phillips into a save just before half-time.

You may also want to watch:

Loan striker Jordan Hugill then failed to make the most of a good close-range chance at the start of the second half, firing straight at Phillips from Angel Rangel’s cross and Ryan Manning spurned another opportunity as the visitors finished empty-handed and were left 10 points off the play-off places.

Charlton, meanwhile, having won at Hull in their previous fixture to climb out of the drop zone, proved boss Lee Bowyer’s point about not ruling the final standings on a points-per-game basis, as happened when League One and Two cut short their campaigns, by claiming another victory.

He said: “I knew with nine games to go there is a lot of football left and even with seven to go, we are not out of it yet.

“That is why I was not very happy with the way they were trying to do ti. I knew it wouldn’ve have been right or fair.

“We have to focus and keep fighting for every point because this league can hurt you.

“We’ve had a good start and we’re in a good position, but we have to keep fighting until the end because the most important thing for me is staying in the division.

“What they were trying to do with the points-per-game thing was ridiculous. I think we are proving that as it stands today, but still a long way to go.”