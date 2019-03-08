McClaren knows QPR must stop conceding so many if form is to improve

Rs beaten 2-1 at home to Trotters on Saturday

Steve McClaren believes the statistics show Queens Park Rangers did enough to win two games of football on Saturday, rather than lose 2-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Rs continued their dreadful run of form since Christmas with a disastrous defeat to the troubled Trotters.

Despite controlling the opening exchanges, the Loftus Road club fell behind to Will Buckley’s 35th-minute goal.

With 19 minutes remaining, the west Londoners conceded a second as Callum Connolly scored on the rebound.

Nahki Wells struck for QPR in the 81st minute to give the hosts hope of a comeback, but sadly it was not realised.

Rs boss McClaren, however, believes the statistics demonstrate how well his team played, even if the one that matters most did not — the score.

“We started the game well, and overall, the stats, with 60 per cent possession, 33 crosses and 21 shots, show we did enough to win two games of football, but we didn’t,” he said.

“We let in two bad goals and that’s our problem — we can’t keep conceding goals.

“Not conceding was our strength in the middle of the season when we went on a good run, got to eighth and were hard to beat.

“Bolton didn’t have that many opportunities, but every one seemed to coincide with a big chance.

“When you concede two goals, it’s difficult to come back, but I thought we would do and we kept going.”

There was some confusion midway through the second half when McClaren appeared to be replacing Pawel Wszolek with Matt Smith.

That drew boos from the home faithful, prompting to Angel Rangel being withdrawn instead.

But McClaren revealed the situation was down to an error from the fourth official as he got the players numbered 22 (Rangel) and 23 (Wszolek) confused.

He added: “It was always our plan that Angel could play 60 minutes and then if we were 1-0 down we’d put Pawel to right-back and if we were 1-0 up, we’d put Darnell Furlong on.

“Somehow the fourth official got the wrong number and held that up and caused confusion.

“If it had been Pawel coming off, I’d have booed myself as I thought he was one of our better players.”