QPR aim to allay fears with win against Bolton

Jake Bidwell of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rs return to action at home to relegation-threatened Trotters on Saturday

Jake Bidwell will hope he can play his part in a rare win for Queens Park Rangers at home to struggling Bolton Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The Rs have won just once in the league in 2019 with their form seeing them plummet down to 18th in the table.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit from the Trotters, the west Londoners sit just four places and eight points above the relegation zone.

Bidwell acknowledges QPR’s recent form has not been acceptable and admits the results have had a demoralising affect on the team.

Speaking to the club website, the LEFT-back said: “You don’t enjoy your life when you are losing every week and are just constantly thinking about it.

“You’re putting in 100%, doing everything right in training, but not getting any results – it can be draining.

“The international break has given us a bit of time to refresh and iron a few things out which we haven’t had a chance to do for a while.

“We all really want a strong end to the season.”

Saturday sees QPR return to action following the recent international break, with the Rs’ last game a 2-2 draw at Hull City on March 16.

Steve McClaren’s men came from two goals down to earn a point in that game and Bidwell hopes that has given the team a timely confidence boost.

“We have to make sure that last Saturday is a springboard to push on for the rest of the season,” added the 26-year-old.

“If we can get a few results and finish mid-table, then for me personally that is a fairer reflection of how we’ve played this year.

“It feels like we’ve been punished for every single mistake in the last few weeks, but we need to try and put things right with a strong end to the season.”

It emerged recently that QPR squad had held a team meeting during the club’s run of poor form in a bid to clear the air.

And Bidwell believes that meeting will have a positive effect on the squad in the coming weeks.

“When you have had results like we’ve had things can get confusing without you even realising,” he said. “People think they are doing their jobs but maybe not in the way another person expected so it was good to clear the air.”