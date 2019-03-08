QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2 - Rangers bounce back with impressive attacking display

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 4 Blackburn Rovers 2

QPR bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 4-2 win over Blackburn Rovers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nahki Wells gave his side the lead in the first half before Ebere Eze doubled Rangers' advantage after the restart.

Rovers did find a way back into the game through Bradley Dack's penalty but the R's responded immediately through Bright Osayi-Samuel before substitute Jordan Hugill added a fourth.

Adam Armstrong then added a late consolation goal for Rovers to make it a nervous end to the game for Mark Warburton's side.

QPR had the first attempt of the game on two minutes when Ebere Eze laid off Geoff Cameron, whose effort from outside the box was easily claimed by Christian Walton.

On 21 minutes, Rangers keeper Liam Kelly's misplaced pass fell to Adam Armstrong, who picked out Bradley Dack in the middle but the keeper managed to reclaim the ball.

After very few chances for either side in the opening half-hour, the R's took the lead when Ryan Manning's cross was attacked by Osayi-Samuel, with the ball then falling to Wells who finished from close range.

Five minutes before the break, QPR had a good chance to make it two when Ilias Chair flicked the ball to Wells who set him through on goal to find Bright Osayi-Samuel, who shot over.

Wells then headed over from Manning's free-kick in the last chance of the half as Rangers went in at the break with a slender one-goal advantage.

It took just four minutes of the second half for Rangers to double their advantage when Ryan Manning played in Eze, who beat his man and slotted past Walton.

Two minutes later, Yoann Barbet had a go on the volley from range but his effort flew well over.

Rovers thought they had a goal back on 54 minutes when Derrick Williams tapped in at the back post but the linesman's flag was quickly raised for offside.

But two minutes later, Tony Mowbray's side did have a goal back when Barbet brought down Dack inside the box, who took the penalty and slotted calmly into the bottom corner.

Though Blackburn once again found themselves two goals behind on 59 minutes when Osayi-Samuel turned inside the box and finished after receiving the ball from Scowen to make it 3-1.

Substitute Hugill went close on 74 minutes when he surged down the left and found himself one-on-one with Walton but could only poke wide.

Hugill did have his goal just three minutes later when he met Manning's cross to power a header into the far corner.

Blackburn did get a late consolation goal through Armstrong, who finished Bennett's driven cross, but could not add to their two goals.

QPR: Kelly, Rangel, Cameron, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Scowen, Osayi-Samuel, Chair, Eze, Wells

Blackburn Rovers: Walton, Bennett, Lenihan, Williams, Cunningham, Evans, Downing, Rothwell, Dack, Armstrong, Graham

Attendance: 13,560