QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2: Player ratings

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the win over Blackburn Rovers.

Liam Kelly 7 - Didn't have many saves to make but coped well when he was called upon.

Angel Rangel 7 - Solid display from the experienced right-back.

Toni Leistner 7 - Strong defensive display. Gave Danny Graham no opportunities in the first half.

Yoann Barbet 5 - Gave away another penalty on his return from suspension with a last ditch sliding tackle to let Blackburn back into the game.

Ryan Manning 8 - Great deliveries from the left which resulted in two of the goals and also played in Eze for the second.

Geoff Cameron 6 - Lost the ball a few times in the first half but broke up the play on occasions.

Josh Scowen 7 - Did well to pick out Osayi-Samuel for his goal and kept things ticking over.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Troubled Blackburn with his pace and took his goal really well.

Ebere Eze 8 - Clinical finish for his side's second and was key going forward.

Ilias Chair 7 - Positive on the ball before he was taken off.

Nahki Wells 8 - Good finish for the first goal and showed his ability with some nice touches and passes.

Substitutes

Marc Pugh 6 - Wasn't really involved after being introduced.

Jordan Hugill 8 - Caused real problems for Blackburn when he came on and scored a wonderful headed goal.

Jan Mlakar 6 - Didn't really make an impact.