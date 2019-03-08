QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 20:17 05 October 2019
QPR reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the win over Blackburn Rovers.
Liam Kelly 7 - Didn't have many saves to make but coped well when he was called upon.
Angel Rangel 7 - Solid display from the experienced right-back.
Toni Leistner 7 - Strong defensive display. Gave Danny Graham no opportunities in the first half.
Yoann Barbet 5 - Gave away another penalty on his return from suspension with a last ditch sliding tackle to let Blackburn back into the game.
Ryan Manning 8 - Great deliveries from the left which resulted in two of the goals and also played in Eze for the second.
Geoff Cameron 6 - Lost the ball a few times in the first half but broke up the play on occasions.
Josh Scowen 7 - Did well to pick out Osayi-Samuel for his goal and kept things ticking over.
Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Troubled Blackburn with his pace and took his goal really well.
Ebere Eze 8 - Clinical finish for his side's second and was key going forward.
Ilias Chair 7 - Positive on the ball before he was taken off.
Nahki Wells 8 - Good finish for the first goal and showed his ability with some nice touches and passes.
Substitutes
Marc Pugh 6 - Wasn't really involved after being introduced.
Jordan Hugill 8 - Caused real problems for Blackburn when he came on and scored a wonderful headed goal.
Jan Mlakar 6 - Didn't really make an impact.