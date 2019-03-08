QPR 4 Blackburn Rovers 2: Five things we learned

Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA PA Archive/PA Images

QPR reporter Dan Bennett discusses five talking points from the win over Blackburn Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rangers show clinical side

After the 3-0 defeat away at Cardiff City on Wednesday, Mark Warburton called on his team to make the most of their chances in front of goal. They certainly did that against Blackburn, scoring all of their big opportunities and giving them a comfortable two-goal advantage despite conceding twice.

Wells can play the lone striker role

While Nahki Wells has mostly featured in a strike partnership with Jordan Hugill this season, he played the lone striker role effectively against Blackburn. Despite not being the biggest, Wells' excellent control means he is able to hold the ball and bring others into play effectively, while his pace and finishing ability always mean he is a threat.

Eze, Osayi-Samuel and Chair can function in the same team

QPR are very fortunate to have three attacking youngsters who are full of potential in Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair. The three played well together at Cardiff despite the scoreline suggesting otherwise but against Blackburn they got their rewards, all linking up and contributing to some fantastic attacking play with Eze and Osayi-Samuel both scoring. The future certainly looks bright if Rangers can keep hold of the three of them.

Defender Manning is a key attacking threat

Ryan Manning may have come to QPR as a midfielder but this season he has shown himself to be a fantastic full-back. The 23-year-old gets up and down the left hand side brilliantly and his deliveries into the box cause so many problems for opposition teams. Wells' opening goal came as a result of one of his crosses as did Hugill's, while he also played in Eze to finish QPR's second of the game.

Barbet at fault again

Yoann Barbet has proven himself to be a great ball-playing defender but his poor decision making is a thorn in the side of this Rangers side. His last ditch challenge on Bradley Dack resulted in the third penalty he has given away this season and he was also sent off against West Brom in the last home game. The centre-back's mistimed tackles have cost QPR a lot of goals this season.