QPR beaten by Watford in final pre-season game

Angel Rangel playing for QPR. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pre-season: QPR 0 Watford 1

One goal was enough to separate QPR and Watford as Mark Warburton's side lost their final game of pre-season despite an encouraging performance.

Etienne Capoue's deflected effort on the half-hour mark was enough to give the away side victory as QPR concluded their pre-season friendlies before next Saturday's opening game against Stoke.

Rangers were unlucky not to go ahead on seven minutes when Bright Osayi-Samuel found his way into the box after a mazy run but his effort bounced back off the post.

The youngster looked dangerous from early on in the game and minutes later his cross caught Foster by surprise, who almost palmed it into the path of new signing Jan Mlakar rushing in.

Watford went close on the 20 minute mark when Troy Deeney got on the end of a corner, with Ryan Manning forced to head the ball clear back of the goal-line.

It was the away side who found the lead on the 30 minute mark when Etienne Capoue's shot from the edge of the box was deflected in leaving Joe Lumley with no chance.

The Rs responded well to going behind and some good play from Eze and Osayi-Samuel almost presented Matt Smith with a chance on goal but his touch fell back to Eze who was offside.

The half-time break was more exciting than usual as the club unveiled two new signings, with Marc Pugh and Todd Kane joining the club.

QPR could easily have been level on 52 minutes when an Angel Rangel cross fell to Luke Amos at the back post who took a good touch but could only fire his effort wide.

It was then Watford's turn to go close with Will Hughes wasting a golden opportunity to double his side's advantage on 56 minutes when Troy Deeney laid the ball off to him with the whole goal to aim at from close range but he could only scuff his shot wide.

Olamide Shodipo was introduced on the hour mark and nearly drew his side level a few minutes later when Manning's deep cross found him at the back post but his diving header was just about saved by Ben Foster.

Ilias Chair, also introduced from the bench, was picked out by another substitute Toni Leistner but curled an effort straight at the goalkeeper after cutting inside.

Stefano Okaka went close for the Hornets on 84 minutes but Liam Kelly, who came on for Lumley, was equal to his effort as he tipped it round the post.

Manning, who continued to put in dangerous crosses all game long, did so again late on but no one could get on the end of it.

Watford managed to see out the game as QPR could not find the equaliser.