QPR attacker Eze called up to England under-20s

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze (pic Martin Rickett/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers attacker Ebere Eze has been named in the England under-20 squad for the 2019 Maurice Ravello Toulon tournament.

The 20-year-old made his International debut for the under-20's squad back in October 2018 after an impressive start to the 2018/19 season.

And he will now jet off with the team for the tournament that sees Paul Simpson's young Lions play Japan, Portugal and Chile in the group stages in France as they bid to retain their title, having won the competition last year for the third successive time.

They face Japan on Saturday in Aubange before clashing with Portugal in Salon on Tuesday.

England then come up against Chile on Friday, June, 7 with the hope of progressing into the knock-out stages.

QPR will be hoping the tournament will give Eze more experience after he became an intergral part of the squad last term - finding the net four times.