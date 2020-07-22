QPR attacker Eze bags top honours at awards

Queens Park Rangers' Ebere Eze. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ebere Eze was this week named as QPR’s Sportito Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: PA Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel. Picture: PA

The accolade was one of three awards that Eze won as part of the end-of-season vote, with the 22-year-old also scooping the Ray Jones Players’ Player of the Year prize and the Junior Hoops Player of the Year award.

Eze has been in sparkling form during a campaign delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, scoring his 13th goal of the season in their 4-3 derby win over Millwall at the weekend and also claiming eight assists in his 45 Sky Bet Championship appearances.

Earlier this term, Eze also earned international recognition by being called up to the England under-21 squad for the first time.

In the supporters’ vote, Bright Osayi-Samuel – who won two awards of his own – finished second and Ryan Manning third.

Osayi-Samuel won the 2019/20 season’s Kiyan Prince Goal of the Season for his stunning solo strike against Birmingham City in December, while he has also retained his Daphne Biggs Supporters’ Young Player of the Year award.

He made 36 Championship appearances this season, scoring five goals and claiming eight assists.

Finally, in a touching tribute from R’s supporters the late Dean McKee was named as this season’s Supporter of the Year.

The 28--year-old McKee, whose now iconic poem ‘Born Blue & White’ is played before every home game in W12, tragically passed away in April of this year.

However, Eze and Osayi-Samuel are both attracting plenty of interest from big clubs after having impressive seasons.

As such, manager Mark Warburton and the R’s will probably face a tough task in retaining the services of the duo ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

*QPR were due to complete their season with a trip to promotion hopefuls West Brom last night (Wednesday).

Slaven Bilic’s side were one point ahead of Brentford and two clear of Fulham in the race for the second automatic promotion spot.