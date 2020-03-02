Search

QPR assistant manager Eustace reportedly rejects approach from Blackpool to discuss becoming new manager

PUBLISHED: 12:04 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 02 March 2020

Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Reports suggest Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace turned down approach from Blackpool FC.

QPR's assistant manager John Eustace turned down the chance to speak to Blackpool about becoming their new manager, according to Sky Sports.

The Seasiders have since appointed Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley as their new boss following the sacking of Simon Grayson back in February.

Eustace has previously managed Kidderminster Harriers but left in 2018 to become Steve McClaren's assistant at the R's.

He took caretaker charge at the end of last season following the departure of McClaren and has since served as Mark Warburton's assistant manager.

And the 40-year-old, who spent time at Coventry, Stoke, Watford and Derby as a player, reportedly told Blackpool that he did not wish to be considered for the vacant managerial job prior to the appointment of Critchley.

Queens Park Rangers would not comment on the reported approach from Blackpool for Eustace.

