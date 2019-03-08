Search

QPR appoint Warburton as new boss

PUBLISHED: 17:06 08 May 2019

Queens Park Rangers have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton as their new manager (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Brentford manager has signed a two-year deal with the Rs

Mark Warburton has been appointed as the new manager of Queens Park Rangers on a two-year contract.

The Sky Bet Championship club had been without a permanent manager since Steve McClaren was sacked on April 1.

John Eustace was placed in caretaker charge for the final seven games of the Sky Bet Championship season, guiding the Rs to safety with two wins and a draw.

You may also want to watch:

The Loftus Road club, though, have chosen former Brentford boss Warburton as the man to take them forward and the 56-year-old is looking forward to getting started.

Warburton told the club website: "I am delighted and privileged to be managing this club.

"When I spoke to QPR they were very clear. They have a solid plan and know what they want. They have a long-term outlook and that appealed to me immediately.

"I love seeing players who enjoy their football. I like players being brave in possession, understanding the first thought is to play forward and be positive.

"You have to be fit as well. Work ethic, desire, hunger, passion - all those clichés are so important for us.

"Get that right and fingers crossed we will move in the right direction."

