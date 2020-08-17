QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

Luke Amos has completed a permanent transfer to QPR from Tottenham Hotspur, signing a three-year deal with the club for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the R’s and is now looking forward to a sustained period in west London.

Amos told www.qpr.co.uk: “It’s really good to be back. Last year, I came here on loan, played games and really enjoyed the opportunity that the gaffer (Mark Warburton) gave me.

“For him to bring me back and to be here for another three years – I’m really looking forward to pushing on and doing well.

“It’s an amazing group here, I’ve made some really good friends – as soon as I arrived, I was made to feel very welcome. Having a good group and the opportunity to play is all you can really ask for.

“Now that my injury is behind me and a year of Championship football is, too, I think I can kick on and show everyone what I can do.