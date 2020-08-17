Search

Advanced search

QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 17 August 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Luke Amos has completed a permanent transfer to QPR from Tottenham Hotspur, signing a three-year deal with the club for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the R’s and is now looking forward to a sustained period in west London.

You may also want to watch:

Amos told www.qpr.co.uk: “It’s really good to be back. Last year, I came here on loan, played games and really enjoyed the opportunity that the gaffer (Mark Warburton) gave me.

“For him to bring me back and to be here for another three years – I’m really looking forward to pushing on and doing well.

“It’s an amazing group here, I’ve made some really good friends – as soon as I arrived, I was made to feel very welcome. Having a good group and the opportunity to play is all you can really ask for.

“Now that my injury is behind me and a year of Championship football is, too, I think I can kick on and show everyone what I can do.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

Saskia Arnold is on her way to Cambridge Uni despite downgraded A-Levels.

QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Wembley man charged with raping woman in Stonebridge

Wembley man charged with raping a woman in Stonebridge. Picture: Met Police

Man gunned down in South Kilburn named as Jeffrey Wegbe

Victim Jeffrey Wegbe. Picture: Met police

Dawn Butler MP ‘honoured’ to be named as one of 25 influential women in the UK by Vogue

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

Saskia Arnold is on her way to Cambridge Uni despite downgraded A-Levels.

QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR sign Spurs midfielder Luke Amos on a permanent deal

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Amos. Picture: PA

A Level results 2020: Students at Harlesden school ‘saved’ after government U-Turn on assessments

Convent of Jesus and Mary pupils were amongst protestors in Parliament Square. Picture: Abigal Yohannes

Album review: Glass Animals – Dreamland

Glass Animals release their new album

A Level results 2020: Kenton student off to Cambridge despite downgraded results

Saskia Arnold is on her way to Cambridge Uni despite downgraded A-Levels.

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash