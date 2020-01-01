QPR 6 Cardiff City 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 6-1 win over Cardiff City.

Joe Lumley 7 - Only tested by Cardiff on a couple of occasions but did well when called upon, except for the goal which he got a hand to and probably should have kept out. Also played a wonderful pass to Bright Osayi-Samuel for his second goal.

Geoff Cameron 7 - Solid game at right-back. Kept Junior Hoilett quiet and made some important clearances.

Toni Leistner 8 - His aerial dominance was vital to stopping Cardiff's long throw-ins and he also made some great challenges and interceptions, including in the second half when Danny Ward was running through on goal.

Grant Hall 8 - A calm and composed performance from the captain. Made some good blocks and helped keep Robert Glatzel very quiet.

Lee Wallace 7 - Solid game for Wallace who started instead of Ryan Manning, with Cardiff getting very little joy down the right.

Dom Ball 8 - Did a fantastic job sitting in front of the defence. Won the ball back and constantly brought it forward by running into space which helped Rangers sustain their pressure on Cardiff.

Luke Amos 7 - Brought plenty of energy to the midfield and did well alongside Ball.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 10 - A fantastic performance from the winger. The Cardiff defence could not handle his pace as he continued to get into dangerous areas. Scored two very well-taken goals and was simply superb.

Ebere Eze 9 - Helped the R's get off to a great start with his lofted through ball into Nahki Wells, allowing the striker to head in the opener. Added another goal with a simple tap-in and was a constant threat.

Ilias Chair 8 - Very good on the ball and played some clever passes. Got a great assist for Eze when he ran down the right and squared the ball across.

Nahki Wells 10 - Clinical performance from the striker. His team-mates created some great chances for him and he duly delivered. His chipped through ball to Osayi-Samuel for the winger's first goal was also sublime.