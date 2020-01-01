QPR 6 Cardiff 1 - Wells hat-trick helps R's to huge home win

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 6 Cardiff City 1

QPR ensured it was a happy start to the new year for their supporters as they picked up a huge 6-1 win over Cardiff City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Nahki Wells grabbed a hat-trick while Bright Osayi-Samuel netted a brace and Ebere Eze scored a tap-in to put an end to a run of four games without a win.

Eze tried his luck in the fourth minute but saw his effort from distance deflect wide from a corner.

Five minutes later, the R's took an early lead when Eze played a lovely lofted through ball into the path of Wells who headed past Neil Etheridge.

Former Rangers man Junior Hoilett then chested and volleyed wide at the other end as Cardiff looked for an instant route back into the game.

Soon after, Curtis Nelson beat Joe Lumley to the ball and managed to make contact with his head but could not direct his effort on target.

Toni Leistner tried his luck on 17 minutes with a powerful effort from outside the box but Etheridge got down well to beat the strike away.

Two minutes later, the Bluebirds could have equalised when Aden Flint rose high and headed onto the crossbar.

Robert Glatzel then shot wide of the target following some good build-up play from the away side.

Rangers should have doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Ilias Chair slipped in Osayi-Samuel, whose low driven ball across the box found Eze at the back post who could only shoot wide.

But just two minutes later, Mark Warburton's side would double their lead when Wells chipped the ball into Osayi-Samuel who finished well past Etheridge.

And five minutes before the break, Osayi-Samuel made it three when he skipped past two defenders and side-footed past Etheridge after being picked out by a superb pass from Lumley.

Cardiff made a double substitution for the second half, bringing on Danny Ward and Lee Peltier.

But any hopes of a comeback were put to bed when Wells headed in from close range after Eze had scuffed an effort from Osayi-Samuel's cross.

It was 5-0 just before the hour mark when Chair danced his way down the right hand side before picking out Eze who had the simple task of tapping in from close range.

Hoilett's effort was blocked by Grant Hall before Flint had a header deflected just over shortly after.

It could have been six on 63 minutes when Luke Amos' ball found its way to Eze, who could only manage to shoot over from close range.

But it was not long until the R's found their sixth as Wells sealed his hat-trick by pouncing onto a poor Cardiff pass before chopping onto his right foot and finishing past Etheridge.

Hall almost scored a seventh for Rangers when his looping header was just about claimed in time by Etheridge after the Bluebirds defence had left the ball for him.

QPR were forced to play the last ten minutes with ten men as Leistner hobbled off with an injury.

With two minutes left, Lee Tomlin shot over from a couple of yards out but Cardiff were able to grab a late consolation when Will Vaulks found the top corner from distance despite Lumley getting a hand to it.

QPR: Lumley, Cameron, Hall, Leistner, Wallace, Amos, Ball, Chair Eze, Osayi-Samuel, Wells

Cardiff: Etheridge, Richards, Flint, Nelson, Bamba, Bacuna, Pack, Vaulks, Tomlin, Hoilett, Glatzel