Search

Advanced search

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 19:20 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:20 05 January 2020

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City.

Liam Kelly 7 - Swansea struggled to threaten his goal but he did well to tip Kristoffer Peterson's strike onto the bar in the first half.

Todd Kane 7 - Good cross to pick out Jordan Hugill for the first goal but sometimes caught out of position.

Geoff Cameron 8 - Solid performance playing in central defence, making some important challenges and clearances.

Conor Masterson 8 - Very good debut from the youngster. He was composed on the ball and showed a good passing ability, while also looking solid defensively when called upon.

Lee Wallace 9 - Looked good defensively, got forward well and scored a superb volley in the second half.

Dom Ball 8 - Another top performance in midfield. Won the ball back for his side and started attacks with his accurate passing.

Josh Scowen 8 - Did well alongside Ball and scored a superb half-volley late in the game to make it 5-1.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Again used his pace well to hurt Swansea and finished confidently after stealing the ball off Jake Bidwell in the first half.

Marc Pugh 7 - Involved in some good attacking play but sometimes lacked the final ball.

Ilias Chair 8 - His set-piece deliveries caused problems for the Swans, as did his quick feet and direct approach with the ball.

Jordan Hugill 9 - Fantastic finish for his first goal, chesting the ball down before volleying into the bottom corner, and showed great desire to score his second from Chair's free-kick.

Most Read

Wells on possibility of permanent QPR move and aims for rest of the season

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Shoplifting hotspots in Brent revealed as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Wembley High Road: officially the road worst-hit by shoplifters in Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to move its headquarters to Wembley Park

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is moving its headquarters to Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

Warburton gives update on fitness of QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Harlesden man charged after £20m Picasso painting Bust of A Woman is attacked at Tate Modern

Tate Modern

Most Read

Wells on possibility of permanent QPR move and aims for rest of the season

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Shoplifting hotspots in Brent revealed as police screen out ‘low-value’ crimes

Wembley High Road: officially the road worst-hit by shoplifters in Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to move its headquarters to Wembley Park

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is moving its headquarters to Wembley Park. Picture: Chris Christodoulou

Warburton gives update on fitness of QPR duo

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA

Harlesden man charged after £20m Picasso painting Bust of A Woman is attacked at Tate Modern

Tate Modern

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA

‘Like watching Halley’s Comet’ - Warburton praises quality of goals in 5-1 FA Cup thrashing of Swansea

Queens Park Rangers Manager Mark Warburton. Picture: PA

QPR 5 Swansea 1 - R’s sail into FA Cup fourth round with convincing win

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair. Picture: John Walton/PA

National League: Oxford City 3 Wealdstone 2

Action from Wealdstone's clash with Oxford City (pic Adam Williams)

Southern League: Hendon 4 Weston 0

Thomas Smith climbs highest to win a header for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists