QPR 5 Swansea 1: Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill celebrates scoring. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City.

Liam Kelly 7 - Swansea struggled to threaten his goal but he did well to tip Kristoffer Peterson's strike onto the bar in the first half.

Todd Kane 7 - Good cross to pick out Jordan Hugill for the first goal but sometimes caught out of position.

Geoff Cameron 8 - Solid performance playing in central defence, making some important challenges and clearances.

Conor Masterson 8 - Very good debut from the youngster. He was composed on the ball and showed a good passing ability, while also looking solid defensively when called upon.

Lee Wallace 9 - Looked good defensively, got forward well and scored a superb volley in the second half.

Dom Ball 8 - Another top performance in midfield. Won the ball back for his side and started attacks with his accurate passing.

Josh Scowen 8 - Did well alongside Ball and scored a superb half-volley late in the game to make it 5-1.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Again used his pace well to hurt Swansea and finished confidently after stealing the ball off Jake Bidwell in the first half.

Marc Pugh 7 - Involved in some good attacking play but sometimes lacked the final ball.

Ilias Chair 8 - His set-piece deliveries caused problems for the Swans, as did his quick feet and direct approach with the ball.

Jordan Hugill 9 - Fantastic finish for his first goal, chesting the ball down before volleying into the bottom corner, and showed great desire to score his second from Chair's free-kick.