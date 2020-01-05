QPR 5 Swansea 1 - R's sail into FA Cup fourth round with convincing win

FA Cup: Queens Park Rangers 5 Swansea City 1

Queens Park Rangers put on another impressive performance in front of their supporters as they thrashed Swansea 5-1 in the FA Cup third round.

Jordan Hugill struck either side of Bright Osayi-Samuel's goal in the first half to put Rangers 3-0 up at the break.

But the away side hit back through substitute George Byers before wonder goals from Lee Wallace and Josh Scowen made it five.

Ilias Chair looked dangerous early on for QPR as he had a shot deflected wide for a corner before flashing a teasing ball across the face of the goal which no one could get on the end of.

But Swansea almost took the lead on six minutes when the returning Liam Kelly tipped Kristoffer Peterson's dipping effort from distance onto the bar and out for a corner before Nathan Dyer shot over moments later.

The Swans went close again on 18 minutes as Jay Fulton fired into the side-netting from a difficult angle.

But it was Rangers who had the lead four minutes later when Todd Kane picked out Hugill with a cross, allowing the striker to control the ball with his chest and volley into the bottom corner past Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

They almost doubled their advantage four minutes later when Chair cut in onto his right foot and unleashed a powerful effort towards the far corner which flew just wide.

And it was 2-0 on the half-hour mark when the in-form Osayi-Samuel robbed former Rangers defender Jake Bidwell of the ball inside his own penalty area before finding the bottom corner.

Osayi-Samuel almost had another six minutes later when he fired a powerful strike at Nordfeldt's near post from close range but the away goalkeeper made a good stop.

Four minutes before half-time, Chair struck a free-kick straight into the hands of Nordfeldt but another of his free-kicks on the brink of the break proved to be more damaging for the Swans as he crossed for Hugill to slide in at the back post and make it three.

Soon after the second half had started, Swansea boss Steve Cooper opted to make three changes as Bersant Celina, Byers and Borja Baston replaced Barrie McKay, Dyer and Peterson.

And one of his changes paid off straight away as Byers found the bottom corner from outside the box to beat Kelly.

Rangers made a change of their own with 20 minutes left as Osayi-Samuel was replaced by Olamide Shodipo, who almost made an instant impact when his powerful strike was tipped over before Nordfeldt was called into action again to save a header.

The R's almost had a fourth when a stretching Marc Pugh nearly poked home from inside the box, with the ball then not falling to one of the Rangers men inside the box.

But with just over ten minutes left it was four when left-back Lee Wallace controlled the ball with his head before unleashing a wonderful volley past Nordfeldt.

It was almost five soon after when Geoff Cameron headed just wide from a corner but on 87 minutes, the Swans almost had a second when Byers' deflected strike clipped the post.

In added time, Josh Scowen scored another superbly taken goal as he struck an excellent half-volley over Nordfeldt and into the far corner from a difficult angle to make the final score 5-1.

QPR: Kelly, Kane, Cameron, Masterson, Wallace, Ball, Scowen, Pugh, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Hugill

Swansea: Nordfeldt, Roberts, Cooper, Bidwell, John, Fulton, Carroll, Dyer, McKay, Peterson, Kalulu

Attendance: 6,712