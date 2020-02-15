QPR 4 Stoke City 2 - R's end winless run with spectacular comeback

Championship: Queens Park Rangers 4 Stoke City 2

A thrilling comeback saw QPR's five-game winless run come to an end as they beat Stoke City 4-2 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

After missing two good opportunities in the first half, the R's found themselves 2-0 down following goals from Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell but Jordan Hugill and Ebere Eze struck before the break to level the score at 2-2.

Bright Osayi-Samuel then found the net in the second half before substitute Ilias Chair tapped in from close range in stoppage time to hand his side a much-needed victory.

Stoke began the game on top, with the first real chance of the game coming through Campbell, who volleyed just wide from outside the box.

And on four minutes, Campbell had the chance to score again when he pounced on a mistake in the QPR back-line but was denied when through on goal by a good stop from Liam Kelly.

QPR saw penalty appeals waved away ten minutes later when Jordan Hugill went down when trying to get on the end of Geoff Cameron's through ball.

Rangers should have gone ahead on 19 minutes when Hugill somehow managed to divert Ryan Manning's cross wide from a couple of yards out.

And two minutes later Mark Warburton's side wasted another glorious chance when Manning played a beautiful back-heel into Marc Pugh who shot straight at Jack Butland when through on goal.

After two missed opportunities for the home side, the Potters made them pay in brutal fashion as they struck a quick-fire double.

Sam Clucas put his side ahead on 28 minutes when he skipped past Yoann Barbet, cut inside and found the bottom left corner.

Just two minutes later it was made worse for the R's when Nick Powell passed to the dangerous Campbell, who drifted inwards and struck a powerful effort past Kelly into the bottom corner.

But Rangers had one back on 34 minutes when Manning, who was a constant threat down the left, found Hugill who composed himself and finished well past Butland to make it 2-1.

Three minutes later and it was 2-2 as Pugh played a deft through ball to Eze who slotted past Butland to level the scores.

Danny Batth's header fell comfortably into the hands of Kelly as Stoke looked to regain the lead before Osayi-Samuel went down inside the box under pressure from Bruno Martins Indi but the referee was unconvinced by the penalty appeals.

Just before the half-time break QPR were desperately close to making it 3-2 as Eze's corner fell to Grant Hall a couple of yards out, with his touch falling narrowly wide of the post.

Pugh looked to race onto a through ball early in the second half but went down under the challenge of Batth which was not given as a foul, much to his frustration.

Powell then tried an ambitious effort on the turn which flew harmlessly over before Hugill curled a strike towards the far corner, forcing Butland to get across and tip wide.

On 69 minutes, Eze almost grabbed his second of the game when a quick break from the home side saw Hugill play it out to the attacking midfielder, who fired a powerful effort at goal which Butland tipped over.

But Stoke launched a counter-attack of their own and almost got in themselves if it wasn't for a good piece of Rangers defending.

Just after the 70-minute mark, QPR again saw appeals for a penalty dismissed as Hall had his shirt pulled back at a corner.

Minutes later though the R's took the lead for the first time in the game when Osayi-Samuel latched onto a ball over the top before curling past Butland from a tight angle.

Stoke could have equalised in bizarre circumstances when Kelly almost dropped Joe Allen's cross into his own net but luckily the ball bounced just in front of the goal-line, allowing him to claim.

Rangers almost made it four on 81 minutes when Eze played in Osayi-Samuel who saw his powerful strike tipped over the bar by Butland.

But a minute later Osayi-Samuel missed one of the easiest chances he will ever get as he directed Angel Rangel's low cross away from goal when all he had to do was tap in from a yard out.

But the home side sealed the points in stoppage time when substitute Ilias Chair tapped in from close range after Butland had parried Manning's original shot.

QPR: Kelly, Hall, Cameron, Pugh, Hugill, Eze, Ball, Manning, Osayi-Samuel, Rangel, Barbet

Stoke City: Butland, Allen, Batth, Ince, Chester, Smith, Martins Indi, Clucas, Powell, Campbell, Thompson

Attendance: 13,125