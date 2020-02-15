QPR 4 Stoke City 2 - Player ratings

Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Queens Park Rangers reporter Dan Bennett gives his player ratings from the 4-2 Championship victory over Stoke City.

Liam Kelly 7 - Called into action to make a couple of decent saves, including from Tyrese Campbell in the first half, and was beaten by two good finishes. He was spared an embarrassing moment in the second half when he almost spilled Joe Allen's cross into his own net.

Angel Rangel 7 - Loose in possession in the first half and was caught out a couple of times but improved in the second half and created a great opportunity for Bright Osayi-Samuel to score, which he somehow managed to miss.

Grant Hall 6 - Beaten too easily by Sam Clucas when he went diving in for the first goal and did not get close enough to Campbell for the second. Nearly put his side 3-2 up before half-time but missed from close range.

Yoann Barbet 6 - Caught out of position when Stoke took the lead as Clucas skipped away from his challenge but did get a superb assist with a ball over the top for Osayi-Samuel's goal.

Ryan Manning 8 - Looked to be back to his form from earlier in the season as he created a number of good chances for his team-mates. Jordan Hugill should have tapped in his early cross but the striker profited from a brilliant Manning pass for the first goal.

Geoff Cameron 7 - Put in a good shift against his former club with a strong display in midfield.

Dom Ball 7 - Provided energy in midfield as he got around the pitch well and made some important blocks. He and Cameron were sometimes caught out when Stoke countered quickly but overall it was a decent performance from the pair.

Bright Osayi-Samuel 8 - Caused problems for Stoke with his pace and scored a very well-taken goal to put his side ahead and should have had another when he missed an open goal.

Ebere Eze 8 - Scored the vital equaliser for his side with a calm finish and showed some incredible pieces of skill.

Marc Pugh 7 - Wasted a good chance early on but his assist for Eze was very impressive.

Jordan Hugill 8 - Looked like it was going to be another one of those days for the striker when he missed from a couple of yards out early on but worked tirelessly and got his goal.

Substitutes:

Ilias Chair 7 - Had a positive impact as he scored the fourth goal for his side from close range.

Aramide Oteh N/A