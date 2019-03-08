Championship: QPR 3 Wigan Athletic 1

QPR came from behind to beat Wigan and clinch their first home league win under boss Mark Warburton.

Cedric Kipre's first goal for Latics put them ahead after just two minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

But Nahki Wells equalised early in the second half, Ebere Eze netted with a free-kick just after the hour and Jordan Hugill sealed the win with nine minutes remaining.

Wigan, who have now lost on 18 of their past 24 visits to London, went in front when Rangers failed to deal with Danny Fox's right-wing corner and Kipre blasted in.

The home side responded with some slick football and created a number of chances before Wells hauled them level four minutes after the interval.

Goalkeeper David Marshall misjudged Ryan Manning's ball from the left and Dominic Ball nudged it back from the far post towards Wells, who finished from close range.

The home fans wanted a penalty rather than a free-kick when Kipre clattered into Ilias Chair on the edge of the area.

But the jeers turned to cheers when Eze stepped up and steered the ball low past Marshall and into the far corner.

Hugill was guilty of an astonishing miss shortly after coming on as a substitute. Wells did well on the left to tee-up the on-loan West Ham striker, who was unmarked a couple of yards from a gaping goal yet contrived to lift the ball over the crossbar.

But Hugill made amends by collecting Eze's pass and side-footing beyond Marshall and in off the far post.

A larger margin of victory would not have flattered Rangers who, having gone behind, largely dominated the rest of the first half.

Chair headed wide from Marc Pugh's cross and Wells shot wide following a slick Rangers move involving Pugh and Manning.

Eze sent one effort narrowly wide and set up Wells, who fired into the side-netting, and Chair, who shot straight at Marshall.

Rangers did look defensively vulnerable at times and almost went further behind when Michael Jacobs' shot from a tight angle struck the near post.

That seemingly prompted a half-time change by boss Warburton, who switched to three at the back and replaced midfielder Josh Scowen with central defender Toni Leistner.

The second half was even more one-sided, but this time QPR were more clinical while solid at the back.

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Hall, Barbet, Manning, Scowen (Leistner 46), Ball (Smith 71), Eze, Chair, Pugh (Hugill 68), Wells. Unused subs: Kane, Osayi-Samuel, Owens, Kelly.

Attendance: 11,921.