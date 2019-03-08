QPR 3 Luton Town 2 - R's edge five-goal thriller to secure third league win on the spin

Nahki Wells of Queens Park Rangers celebrates. Picture: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Championship: QPR 3 Luton Town 2

A rampant performance in the first half an hour from QPR was enough to hand them a third league win on the spin as they edged past Luton Town 3-2.

Goals from Ebere Eze and a double from Nahki Wells put Mark Warburton's side in firm control only for a terrible mistake from Joe Lumley to allow the away side a route back into the game before half-time through Harry Cornick.

James Collins then made it 3-2 soon after the restart and despite chances for both sides in the second half, that was how the score remained.

QPR made a fantastic start to the game and went ahead after just three minutes when Ebere Eze was given time on the edge of the box to beat the diving Simon Sluga, who could only get a hand to his strike.

On eight minutes, Nahki Wells surged down the left after being played through and tried to pick out Jordan Hugill but the away side just about managed to clear, with Eze then having an effort blocked.

After a poor start, the Hatters came into the game more and passed the ball around well but Rangers found a second of the game on 18 minutes.

Toni Leistner played a wonderful ball over the top of the Luton defence to find Wells, who used his pace to get in on goal and slot past Sluga.

And it was almost 3-0 just three minutes later as Eze was again given space from range to shoot, with Sluga managing to tip his effort onto the bar.

Remarkably, Eze hit the bar again on 24 minutes with a header before Luton counter-attacked and almost found a goal back, only to shoot wide from a tight angle.

Mark Warburton's side then got their third on 27 minutes as Luton struggled to cope with QPR's attack.

Eze was involved again as he played a delightful ball into Wells who made no mistake again to roll the ball into the corner when one-on-one.

But Town found a way back into the game through an absolute gift from Joe Lumley on 35 minutes, who under no pressure at all passed straight to Harry Cornick to shoot into the empty goal from range.

QPR went close twice more before the break - the first as Eze almost got on the end of a Todd Kane cross and the second a header from Wells which went wide from close range.

Luton then found their second of the game straight after the restart, with James Collins tapping in from close range from a knock-down at the back post.

Rangers had a glorious chance to make it 4-2 on 57 minutes after Eze beat his man down the left to pick out Jordan Hugill who shot over from inside the box.

The Hatters were next to go close as Matthew Pearson almost got on the end of a free-kick with the ball sailing just wide of the target.

On 64 minutes, Hugill found himself in space down the left and made his way into the box before cutting in and curling an effort wide of the goal.

In an almost identical chance to the one on 57 minutes, Hugill again missed from close range on 81 minutes as he leaned back and curled over the bar from inside the area.

Luton fans appealed for a penalty just two minutes later as Yoann Barbet slid in inside the box but was judged to have won the ball.

Izzy Brown then fired wide of the post afterwards as the Hatters searched for an equaliser.

The away side again threatened soon after as substitute Elliot Lee shot low to Lumley's left, with the goalkeeper getting down well to deny him.

Hugill's off day continued as he shot well over the bar from outside the area on 89 minutes.

A free-kick in a dangerous position from Graeme Jones' side then came to nothing in stoppage time as George Moncur shot low into the wall in the last real opportunity of the game.

QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Leistner, Barbet, Manning, Ball, Eze, Chair, Wells, Hugill

Luton Town: Sluga, Tunnicliffe, Bradley, Pearson, Shinnie, Cornick, Collins, Bolton, Brown, Lua Lua, Bree

Attendance: 16,186