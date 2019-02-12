QPR suffer more late heartbreak against West Brom

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (right) in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Sky Bet Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 (Freeman 35, Hemed 75p) West Bromwich Albion (Montero 5, Murphy 61, Livermore 90+4)

Queens Park Rangers suffered a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship defeat after conceding a stoppage-time goal to lose 3-2 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Rs boss Steve McClaren to his starting XI following Friday’s FA Cup defeat to Watford, with Joel Lynch replacing Grant Hall in defence.

The west Londoners suffered an early blow as the Baggies took a fifth-minute lead when Jefferson Montero scored from close range after Jacob Murphy’s initial effort was cleared off the line.

With 10 minutes left in the half, the Loftus Road club were level when Freeman powerfully fired home after good work from Massimo Luongo and Nahki Wells.

QPR, though, fell behind again in the 61st minute when Murphy guided the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Rs were handed a chance to draw level again 14 minutes later when substitute Hemed was brought down in the box by centre-back Craig Dawson.

The on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion forward dusted himself down to take the spot kick, calmly slotting past Sam Johnstone to restore parity once more.

The west Londoners were dealt a blow in the 84th minute when Freeman went off injured and with the hosts having made all three substitutions, McClaren’s men played the closing moments with just 10 men.

There was to be late heartbreak yet again for the Rs, though, as Jake Livermore slotted home the winning goal for West Brom in stoppage time.

It was another devastating defeat for QPR and they will hope their luck finally turns at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

QPR (3-1-4-2): Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch; Cousins; Wszolek (Osayi-Samuel 71), Luongo, Freeman, Bidwell; Smith (Eze 46), Wells (Hemed 71).

Subs: Ingram (GK), Scowen, Manning, Kakay.

West Brom (4-3-3): Johnstone; Holgate, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Field (Phillips 81), Johansen (Barry 65); Murphy, Rodriguez, Montero (Harper 57).

Subs: Bond (GK), Bartley, Edwards. Adarabioyo.

Referee: John Brooks.