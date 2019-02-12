Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

QPR suffer more late heartbreak against West Brom

PUBLISHED: 21:46 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 19 February 2019

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (right) in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (right) in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Sky Bet Championship: Queens Park Rangers 2 (Freeman 35, Hemed 75p) West Bromwich Albion (Montero 5, Murphy 61, Livermore 90+4)

Queens Park Rangers suffered a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship defeat after conceding a stoppage-time goal to lose 3-2 at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Rs boss Steve McClaren to his starting XI following Friday’s FA Cup defeat to Watford, with Joel Lynch replacing Grant Hall in defence.

The west Londoners suffered an early blow as the Baggies took a fifth-minute lead when Jefferson Montero scored from close range after Jacob Murphy’s initial effort was cleared off the line.

With 10 minutes left in the half, the Loftus Road club were level when Freeman powerfully fired home after good work from Massimo Luongo and Nahki Wells.

QPR, though, fell behind again in the 61st minute when Murphy guided the ball into the far corner of the net.

The Rs were handed a chance to draw level again 14 minutes later when substitute Hemed was brought down in the box by centre-back Craig Dawson.

The on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion forward dusted himself down to take the spot kick, calmly slotting past Sam Johnstone to restore parity once more.

The west Londoners were dealt a blow in the 84th minute when Freeman went off injured and with the hosts having made all three substitutions, McClaren’s men played the closing moments with just 10 men.

There was to be late heartbreak yet again for the Rs, though, as Jake Livermore slotted home the winning goal for West Brom in stoppage time.

It was another devastating defeat for QPR and they will hope their luck finally turns at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

QPR (3-1-4-2): Lumley; Furlong, Leistner, Lynch; Cousins; Wszolek (Osayi-Samuel 71), Luongo, Freeman, Bidwell; Smith (Eze 46), Wells (Hemed 71).

Subs: Ingram (GK), Scowen, Manning, Kakay.

West Brom (4-3-3): Johnstone; Holgate, Dawson, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Field (Phillips 81), Johansen (Barry 65); Murphy, Rodriguez, Montero (Harper 57).

Subs: Bond (GK), Bartley, Edwards. Adarabioyo.

Referee: John Brooks.

Most Read

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Copland School: Disgraced ex-headteacher Alan Davies must pay £1.4m as his last chance to appeal is refused

Former headteacher of the Copland School, Sir Alan Davies, outside Southwark Crown Court in London in 2013. Picture: PA Images.Ryan Hooper

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Tudor Simionov killing: Wembley man becomes fourth to be charged over Park Lane bouncer’s New Year’s Day death

Nor Aden Hamada, who has been charged with the murder of Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR suffer more late heartbreak against West Brom

Queens Park Rangers' Luke Freeman (right) in action with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA)

McClaren happy QPR have swift return to league action after FA Cup loss

Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong shows his dejection after the final whistle of their FA Cup defeat to Watford (pic: John Walton/PA)

Harriers’ Miller vows to keep impressing as Europeans loom

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller finished second behind Asha Phillips at the British Indoor Championships earlier this month (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Copland School: Disgraced ex-headteacher Alan Davies must pay £1.4m as his last chance to appeal is refused

Former headteacher of the Copland School, Sir Alan Davies, outside Southwark Crown Court in London in 2013. Picture: PA Images.Ryan Hooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists